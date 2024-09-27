Melania Trump Mocked for Calling Husband Donald a 'Family Man' After Stormy Daniels Scandal
Melania Trump faced backlash for praising husband Donald Trump during a Thursday, September 26, appearance on Fox News.
When asked what the public may not know about the 78-year-old politician, the former first lady described him as "caring" and gushed that he's "really a family man."
"He loves his family, he loves this country, and all he wants to ... build better and prosperous," she said. "All he wants to do, as he says, is Make America Great Again."
"He wants to make this country prosperous and safe for everybody," she continued. "He wants to make the American dream possible again."
That specific excerpt of the interview racked up hundreds of thousands of views as it made rounds on social media and many Trump critics in the comments sections accused Melania of being "paid" to say the nice things about her husband.
Meanwhile, others pointed out the embattled ex-president's rumored affairs over the years.
An X user wrote, "Trump cheated on Melania with a p--- star while Melania was home with infant son Barron," referring to the 78-year-old's alleged sexual relationship with Stormy Daniels.
Some also noted that Melania was absent from the campaign trail and often stayed in completely different states from her husband.
One person penned, "Funny how when he’s in New York she’s in Florida and when he’s in Florida she’s in New York. Guess that’s all part of being a family man," and another person added, "She's such a phony liar."
As OK! previously reported, Donald became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges when a grand jury voted to indict him on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment made to Stormy just before the 2016 election.
The adult film star claimed he paid her so she would keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter that she said occurred in 2006 after they met at a celebrity golf tournament — one year after he tied the knot with Melania.
Following his guilty conviction on all counts, Stormy shared her opinion that the 54-year-old "needs to leave" Donald.
"Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon," she said at the time. "It's been proven he is abusive; he was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He's neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore."