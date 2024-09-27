Melania Trump Mocked for Calling Husband Donald a 'Family Man' After Stormy Daniels Scandal

An X user wrote, "Trump cheated on Melania with a p--- star while Melania was home with infant son Barron," referring to the 78-year-old's alleged sexual relationship with Stormy Daniels.

Some also noted that Melania was absent from the campaign trail and often stayed in completely different states from her husband.

One person penned, "Funny how when he’s in New York she’s in Florida and when he’s in Florida she’s in New York. Guess that’s all part of being a family man," and another person added, "She's such a phony liar."

