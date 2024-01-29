E. Jean Carroll Intends to Donate $83 Million to Something That Will Cause Donald Trump 'Pain'
Last week, a jury ruled Donald Trump must pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defamatory statements he'd made about her.
On the Monday, January 29, installment of Good Morning America, Carroll revealed she wanted to use the money to fund "something Donald Trump hates."
"If it'll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent," she explained to George Stephanopoulos, adding that she might create a "fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump."
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation after Carroll accused him of assaulting her in a department store dressing room in 1996. Following the initial ruling, Trump repeatedly publicly calling her a liar and a scammer. He further accused her of working with the Biden administration in order to interfere with his campaign in the 2024 election.
Despite the embattled ex-president's prior actions against her, the journalist revealed that finally seeing him in person in court caused all of her fears to disappear. "It was like he was like nothing, like an emperor without clothes," she shared. "All my terror leading up to it, and there he is. He's just something in a suit."
After the verdict was read, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Friday, January 26, to call the court findings "absolutely ridiculous!"
"I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," he ranted. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"
However, Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan claimed she felt "pretty confident" they'd be successful in collecting the hefty sum from the controversial politician "one way or the other."
"We might not get it right away," she said. "[But] he owns a lot of real estate. It can be sold. We will collect the judgment."
Kaplan also noted it was likely helpful that Trump stormed out of the courtroom while she was giving her closing arguments.
"I definitely thought we got a few more million dollars immediately," she continued. "I was like, well, that's worth about $10 million."