E. Jean Carroll Intends to Donate $83 Million to Something That Will Cause Donald Trump 'Pain'

"If it'll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent," she explained to George Stephanopoulos, adding that she might create a "fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump."

As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation after Carroll accused him of assaulting her in a department store dressing room in 1996. Following the initial ruling, Trump repeatedly publicly calling her a liar and a scammer. He further accused her of working with the Biden administration in order to interfere with his campaign in the 2024 election.