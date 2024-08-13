OK Magazine
Donald Trump Ridiculed for Bizarrely Comparing 'Beautiful Actress' Kamala Harris to Wife Melania: 'Ick'

donald trump kamala harris time cover melania
Donald Trump was called out for comparing Kamala Harris to his wife, Melania.

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Donald Trump made some awkward and odd comments about how VP Kamala Harris resembled his wife, Melania Trump, in her Time Magazine cover illustration.

The 78-year-old veered off from praising Kim Jong Un and President Xi Jinping of China to talking about the outlet's new cover.

"That’s true, but we need really we need smart people, and we need people that have an ability to lead. And she doesn’t have that ability," Donald said about the VP, who is also running for president. "Can you imagine that? You know Chairman Xi very well. Can you imagine her and him negotiating or even standing together? She is terrible. She’s terrible, but she’s getting a free ride."

He continued, "I saw a picture of her on time magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. It was a drawing. And, actually, she looked very much like a great first lady. Melania. She didn’t look like Camilla [Kamala]. That’s right. But of course, she’s a beautiful woman, so we’ll leave it at that, right?"

donald trump kamala harris time cover melania
Donald Trump is married to Melania Trump — though they're rarely seen together.

Of course, people thought the remarks were random and didn't make sense.

One person stated, "Did anyone else just get the ick??!" while another quipped, "Will he be distracted during the debate since he thinks Kamala is beautiful?"

A third person added, "Donald Trump was interviewed by Elon Musk, but got a little awkward when Trump compared his presidential opponent, Kamala Harris, to his wife, Melania."

donald trump kamala harris time cover melania
Donald Trump called Kamala Harris 'beautiful' in a new interview.

Elsewhere in the viral interview, Donald made headlines for allegedly slurring his words, prompting people to become concerned over his health.

In multiple recordings, Donald sounded strange while saying the words "millions" and "silencing."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump kamala harris time cover melania
VP Kamala Harris is running for president.

"Donald Trump sounds horrible in this interview. He’s slurring his words. Speaking with a lisp," one person wrote, while another asked, "Is anyone gonna mention how Donald Trump sounded like Donald Duck last night. Never knew he had a lisp."

A third person stated, "It really is striking to hear Trump’s frequent vocal issues in this event. It sounds like some combination of slurring and an audible lisp. If it was audio compression issues, it would be happening to the host as well, but it’s not. Whatever it is, it’s not good. #TrumpIsDone," while another added, "Trump talking to Musk did not sound like loose dentures. That you can fix. He could’ve straightened that out before he did the interview. Nope. It sounds like aphasia. Symptoms from certain types of brain damage or stroke. THAT’S who people are gonna riot for if they don’t get their way? Really?"

donald trump kamala harris time cover melania
Donald Trump was 40 minutes late for his interview with Elon Musk, which aired on August 12.

When asked about the videos, Donald's spokesperson Steven Cheung said, "Must be your hearing."

