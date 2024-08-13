Donald Trump Ridiculed for Bizarrely Comparing 'Beautiful Actress' Kamala Harris to Wife Melania: 'Ick'
Donald Trump made some awkward and odd comments about how VP Kamala Harris resembled his wife, Melania Trump, in her Time Magazine cover illustration.
The 78-year-old veered off from praising Kim Jong Un and President Xi Jinping of China to talking about the outlet's new cover.
"That’s true, but we need really we need smart people, and we need people that have an ability to lead. And she doesn’t have that ability," Donald said about the VP, who is also running for president. "Can you imagine that? You know Chairman Xi very well. Can you imagine her and him negotiating or even standing together? She is terrible. She’s terrible, but she’s getting a free ride."
He continued, "I saw a picture of her on time magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. It was a drawing. And, actually, she looked very much like a great first lady. Melania. She didn’t look like Camilla [Kamala]. That’s right. But of course, she’s a beautiful woman, so we’ll leave it at that, right?"
Of course, people thought the remarks were random and didn't make sense.
One person stated, "Did anyone else just get the ick??!" while another quipped, "Will he be distracted during the debate since he thinks Kamala is beautiful?"
A third person added, "Donald Trump was interviewed by Elon Musk, but got a little awkward when Trump compared his presidential opponent, Kamala Harris, to his wife, Melania."
Elsewhere in the viral interview, Donald made headlines for allegedly slurring his words, prompting people to become concerned over his health.
In multiple recordings, Donald sounded strange while saying the words "millions" and "silencing."
- Donald Trump's 'Lisp' During Interview With Elon Musk Sparks Concern Over Ex-Prez's Health: 'Not Good'
- Donald Trump's Team 'Had No Awareness' He Flew in Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein's Private Plane to Several Fundraisers
- 'Dictator Can't Handle the Truth': Donald Trump Mocked for Falsely Claiming Crowd of Kamala Harris Supporters at Airport Is 'A.I.'
"Donald Trump sounds horrible in this interview. He’s slurring his words. Speaking with a lisp," one person wrote, while another asked, "Is anyone gonna mention how Donald Trump sounded like Donald Duck last night. Never knew he had a lisp."
A third person stated, "It really is striking to hear Trump’s frequent vocal issues in this event. It sounds like some combination of slurring and an audible lisp. If it was audio compression issues, it would be happening to the host as well, but it’s not. Whatever it is, it’s not good. #TrumpIsDone," while another added, "Trump talking to Musk did not sound like loose dentures. That you can fix. He could’ve straightened that out before he did the interview. Nope. It sounds like aphasia. Symptoms from certain types of brain damage or stroke. THAT’S who people are gonna riot for if they don’t get their way? Really?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked about the videos, Donald's spokesperson Steven Cheung said, "Must be your hearing."