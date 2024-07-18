Donald Trump's Would-Be Assassin Searched for Public Appearances of Former President and Joe Biden Ahead of Rally

The FBI discovered a troubling pattern upon accessing Crooks' electronic devices. Crooks, who had political affiliations with both the Republican and Democratic parties, had searched for images of high-profile government officials, including Trump, President Biden, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.

He had also researched venues and dates of their public appearances, with one of Trump's events coincidentally close to Crooks' home.

The FBI further revealed that Crooks had visited a shooting range one day before the assassination attempt and had purchased ammunition and a ladder shortly before the attack, indicating meticulous planning and preparation.