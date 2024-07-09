OK Magazine
Donald Trump Critics Joke Wife Melania Is 'Consulting Her Divorce Lawyer' After Notable Absence From Miami Rally

donald trump critics joke melania divorce lawyer miami rallypp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Donald Trump took the stage at his Miami rally on Tuesday evening, July 9, but his wife, Melania, was notably absent from the seat assignments, according to political pundit Ron Filipkowski.

The Editor-in Chief of MeidasTouch.com shared a photo of a row of chairs at the event with names of the embattled former POTUS' special guests, including sons Barron, 18, Eric, 40, and Donald Trump Jr., 46. Melania did not appear to be among them.

Source: twitter/X

Trump critics took to the comments section to joke that the mother-of-one was taking the opportunity to plan her escape from her marriage to the business mogul after his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels was discussed in detail at his New York hush money trial.

One X user teased she was "probably consulting her divorce lawyer" and another quipped, "Suspect she’s conferring with her attorneys regarding her pre-nup."

donald trump critics joke melania divorce lawyer miami rally
Source: mega

Melania Trump did not appear to be at her husband's Miami rally.

A third person claimed Melania was simply trying to stay "as far away as she can possibly be" from her husband and a fourth added that she was "ignoring and avoiding her cheating husband in New York, per usual."

donald trump falsely claims joe biden dropping out election
Source: mega

Donald Trump held his Miami rally on July 9.

Although the 54-year-old is rarely at Donald's speaking engagements, there was a chance that she would make an appearance since the rally wasn't as far from their Florida home as other events.

However, it is also possible she is still in New York. Earlier this week, Melania raised $1.4 million at a Republican fundraiser she held at her New York City penthouse. It is unclear if she's returned to Florida.

donald trump critics joke melania divorce lawyer miami rally
Source: mega

Donald Trump's alleged sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels was discussed in detail at his hush money trial.

This comes amid reports that Melania may choose not to resume her responsibilities as first lady if her husband's campaign for the 2024 presidential election is successful.

"Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency, she will not have to fulfill first lady duties 24/7," a source spilled.

donald trump critics joke melania divorce lawyer miami rally
Source: mega

Donald and Melania Trump got married in 2005.

The source suggested she may also be spending more time in the Empire State if Barron decides to attend New York University in the fall.

"Barron has never been completely on his own before — and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close," the source explained.

Source: OK!

"The added attention he’ll get if his father is president worries Melania who is also concerned about the reaction at his school over Barron’s ever-present Secret Service," they concluded.

