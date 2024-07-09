Donald Trump Critics Joke Wife Melania Is 'Consulting Her Divorce Lawyer' After Notable Absence From Miami Rally

Donald Trump took the stage at his Miami rally on Tuesday evening, July 9, but his wife, Melania, was notably absent from the seat assignments, according to political pundit Ron Filipkowski.

The Editor-in Chief of MeidasTouch.com shared a photo of a row of chairs at the event with names of the embattled former POTUS' special guests, including sons Barron, 18, Eric, 40, and Donald Trump Jr., 46. Melania did not appear to be among them.