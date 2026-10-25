Donald Trump Says He Has 'the Right to Run Again' for a Third Term: 'They Cheated Us'

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Donald Trump can’t stop talking about running for a third term as president of the United States, despite the clear text of the Constitution prohibiting it. At a rally in Iowa, he once again raised the possibility. “I don’t know who’s going to be your next president,” Trump declared. “And I think the law says, I’m not 100 percent sure, but I think the law says that I’m not allowed to run again.”

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'There's Not a Lot of Wiggle Room'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is prohibited from a third term by the Constitution.

However, the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” This clear text, which was passed in 1947, has never been challenged. The 80-year-old Trump, who would be 83 if he received the third term he craves, claimed he had in fact read the law, despite his vagueness. “I’ve studied that phrase forever,” he admitted. “Unfortunately, it’s quite concise. There’s not a lot of wiggle room.”

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'I Have the Right to Run Again'

Source: MEGA No matter how much he awkwardly dances around the topic, the Constitution prohibits Donald Trump from running for a third term.

Never one to let a chance at wiggle room pass, Trump attempted to find some anyway. “They cheated us on the second one because we won it three times, so I think I have the right to run again,” he insisted. “I think I have the right to run again because they cheated. They rigged the election.” Dozens of courts, including the Supreme Court, have rejected Trump’s allegations of fraud, and no proof of cheating has ever been presented. Even if there was, there is no clause within the Constitution permitting a run for a third term under any circumstances.

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'A Lot of People Want Me to Do It'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims the 2020 election was 'rigged.'

Trump’s continued musing on a third term comes amid record-low approval ratings. “A lot of people want me to do it,” he said in March. At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in July, he donned a Trump 2028 hat and told the assembled crowd he planned to run again. “I'm pleased to announce my intention to, and this is somewhat of a scoop, my intention to run for a fourth time as president of the United States,” he declared. “I think I won three times. Now I'm going to do it again.”

'Trump Is Gonna Be President in 2028'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump insists he's not joking when he teases a 2028 run.