Nancy Pelosi Gives Grim Warning to President Joe Biden Not to Seek Reelection, Says It Could Risk Democrats' Lead in Congress

CNN reported that the conversation took place last week and highlighted potential challenges for the upcoming elections.

Citing four sources who had been briefed about the call, Pelosi laid out a grim scenario for Democrats in the House and Senate if Biden insists on standing for reelection.

“The president responded by pushing back, telling Pelosi he has seen polls that indicate he can win, one source said,” CNN reported. “Another one of the sources described Biden as getting defensive about the polls. At one point, Pelosi asked Mike Donilon, Biden’s longtime adviser, to get on the line to talk over the data.”