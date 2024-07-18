Nancy Pelosi Gives Grim Warning to President Joe Biden Not to Seek Reelection, Says It Could Risk Democrats' Lead in Congress
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has reportedly advised President Joe Biden against pursuing a second term in office, warning him that he risks losing the White House and Congress if he does so.
CNN reported that the conversation took place last week and highlighted potential challenges for the upcoming elections.
Citing four sources who had been briefed about the call, Pelosi laid out a grim scenario for Democrats in the House and Senate if Biden insists on standing for reelection.
“The president responded by pushing back, telling Pelosi he has seen polls that indicate he can win, one source said,” CNN reported. “Another one of the sources described Biden as getting defensive about the polls. At one point, Pelosi asked Mike Donilon, Biden’s longtime adviser, to get on the line to talk over the data.”
Additionally, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly echoed concerns regarding Biden's candidacy in a private conversation.
Despite Biden's apparent pushback during discussions with Pelosi, subsequent reports suggested that the president remains open to calls urging him to withdraw from the race.
- 'Deceitful' and 'Deranged' Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Comment About Dating Nancy Pelosi to Her 'Whacko' Daughter
- Nancy Pelosi Suggests Donald Trump Is 'Constantly Catering' to Vladimir Putin Because Russian Prez Has Information on Him
- 'Sad Situation': Nancy Pelosi Claims Donald Trump Is 'Projecting His Own Failures' by Blaming Her for January 6th Capitol Riots
In response to the reported conversation, the White House reiterated President Biden's commitment to his candidacy, as Press Secretary Andrew Bates conveyed the commander-in-chief's determination to clinch the nomination at the upcoming DNC and collaborate with Democratic legislators on key agenda items.
Representative Adam Schiff, who many consider to be the driving force of the Democratic party, became the 21st Democratic member of Congress to call for Biden to step aside.
“Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better,” Schiff said in a statement. “But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, President Biden revealed he would consider dropping out of the 2024 presidential race if doctors diagnosed him with something that would keep him from fulfilling his duties.
“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden said in an interview with BET, released on Wednesday, July 17.
Just hours after the interview was posted, the White House released a statement revealing that the president had tested positive for COVID. Biden shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that simply read, "I'm sick."