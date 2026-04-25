Politics Donald Trump Says 2020 Election Should 'Be Wiped From the Books' in Bizarre Statement Source: MEGA Donald Trump bizarrely demanded the 2020 election be 'wiped from the books' if the DOJ fraud claims against the non-profit are true. Lesley Abravanel April 25 2026, Published 6:20 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump has demanded that the results of the 2020 presidential election be "permanently wiped from the books" if recent federal fraud charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) are proven true. Trump described the SPLC as "one of the greatest political scams in American History" and argued that if the group is convicted of the alleged misconduct, the 2020 election should be considered as "no further force or effect.” In an early Friday, April 24, Truth Social rant, the petulant POTUS blasted the non-profit legal advocacy organization focused on civil rights, public interest litigation and monitoring hate groups, and threatened the legitimacy of the election he has obsessed over for six years. “The Southern Poverty Law Center, one of the greatest political scams in American History, has been charged with FRAUD. This is another Democrat Hoax, along with Act Blue, and many others. If it is true, the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” he posted.

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Trump: “The 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT” pic.twitter.com/E621hhgm8n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump claims the 2020 election was 'rigged.'

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted the SPLC on April 21 on 11 federal counts, including wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche alleged the SPLC was "manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose" by paying informants to stoke racial hatred. Prosecutors claim that between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC secretly funneled over $3 million in donated funds to individuals associated with extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nations and neo-Nazi networks.

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Source: MEGA The SPLC has strongly denied the allegations.

The indictment alleges that the group used bank accounts under false names, such as "Fox Photography" and "Rare Books Warehouse," to conceal the nature of these payments from donors. In one specific instance, the indictment alleges more than $270,000 was sent to an individual who helped plan the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. The SPLC has strongly denied the allegations, calling them "false" and a "campaign of intimidation" by the Trump administration.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.

Following this latest taunt, a group of lawmakers and public figures has called for his removal from office, with some specifically suggesting invoking the 25th Amendment. "What does the SPLC have to do with the 2020 election? I can’t believe I’m even asking this. His mind is mush," said political strategist Rachel Azzara. Critics and some mental health professionals have described the president's recent behavior as "incoherent," "volatile" and "deranged," with some pointing to signs they believe are consistent with cognitive decline or dementia.

Source: MEGA Joe Biden won the 2020 election.