or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Says 2020 Election Should 'Be Wiped From the Books' in Bizarre Statement

split of Joe Biden & Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bizarrely demanded the 2020 election be 'wiped from the books' if the DOJ fraud claims against the non-profit are true.

April 25 2026, Published 6:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has demanded that the results of the 2020 presidential election be "permanently wiped from the books" if recent federal fraud charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) are proven true. Trump described the SPLC as "one of the greatest political scams in American History" and argued that if the group is convicted of the alleged misconduct, the 2020 election should be considered as "no further force or effect.”

In an early Friday, April 24, Truth Social rant, the petulant POTUS blasted the non-profit legal advocacy organization focused on civil rights, public interest litigation and monitoring hate groups, and threatened the legitimacy of the election he has obsessed over for six years.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center, one of the greatest political scams in American History, has been charged with FRAUD. This is another Democrat Hoax, along with Act Blue, and many others. If it is true, the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” he posted.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump claims the 2020 election was 'rigged.'

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted the SPLC on April 21 on 11 federal counts, including wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche alleged the SPLC was "manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose" by paying informants to stoke racial hatred.

Prosecutors claim that between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC secretly funneled over $3 million in donated funds to individuals associated with extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nations and neo-Nazi networks.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The SPLC has strongly denied the allegations.
Source: MEGA

The SPLC has strongly denied the allegations.

The indictment alleges that the group used bank accounts under false names, such as "Fox Photography" and "Rare Books Warehouse," to conceal the nature of these payments from donors.

In one specific instance, the indictment alleges more than $270,000 was sent to an individual who helped plan the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va.

The SPLC has strongly denied the allegations, calling them "false" and a "campaign of intimidation" by the Trump administration.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.

Following this latest taunt, a group of lawmakers and public figures has called for his removal from office, with some specifically suggesting invoking the 25th Amendment.

"What does the SPLC have to do with the 2020 election? I can’t believe I’m even asking this. His mind is mush," said political strategist Rachel Azzara.

Critics and some mental health professionals have described the president's recent behavior as "incoherent," "volatile" and "deranged," with some pointing to signs they believe are consistent with cognitive decline or dementia.

image of Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

CEO Bryan Fair stated the payments were part of a long-standing informant program meant to gather intelligence on violent groups and protect public safety.

The organization maintains that its intelligence work has historically been shared with law enforcement and has "saved lives" by disrupting potential violence.

While Trump has linked these fraud allegations to his calls to overturn or "wipe" the 2020 election results, the DOJ indictment itself focuses on financial misconduct and donor deception rather than direct election interference.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.