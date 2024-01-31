Donald Trump Falsely Claims He's 'Been Proven' Innocent in New York Fraud and Defamation Cases He Lost

After the meeting, Trump spoke to reporters and addressed a range of issues, including a potential border deal, his legal troubles and the possibility of receiving the Teamsters' endorsement.

When asked about a border security deal, Trump reiterated his opposition to it, stating his belief that it would not pass Congress. He also expressed optimism about securing the support of the Teamsters, an influential labor union.

However, when confronted about the ongoing legal cases against him, Trump seemed to deny the reality of the situation.