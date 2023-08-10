Donald Trump 'Seems Rattled in Public' Since Indictments Began, Fox News Host Reveals: 'This Is Not the Usual Playbook'

Kurtz pointed out how Trump, 77, complained to the crowd in New Hampshire about all the recent headlines.

“I’m sorry, I won’t be able to go to Iowa today, I won’t be able to go to New Hampshire today, because I’m sitting in a courtroom on b------- because his attorney general charged me with something,” he said.

In response, Kurtz said, “Others have made the observation that the three indictments so far will cut into his campaign time, but it seems like it was hitting Trump for the first time."