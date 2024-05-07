Donald Trump's Selfish Foreplay Obliterated After Stormy Daniels Tells All in Hush Money Trial: 'Worst 2 Seconds of Her Life'
After Stormy Daniels took the stand on Tuesday, May 7, amid Donald Trump's hush money trial, she gave the details about her alleged sexual encounter with the ex-president — and let's just say, it doesn't sound like he has any game.
As OK! previously reported, Daniels, 45, only had s-- with Trump, 77, for a short amount of time after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006. Trump told her "it was great. Let's get together soon, honey bunch," adding that he didn't use a condom.
After hearing Daniels' side of the story, Trump critic Ron Filipkowski couldn't help but laugh at how everything went down.
"We also learned that Trump’s foreplay is talking about himself then getting right to it, where it definitely then remains all about himself," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on May 7.
Of course, people immediately chimed in. One person wrote, "You're s--- like my kid. Okay, my pants are off now stare at the ceiling and think about something else for 14 seconds," while another quipped, She said it was the worst 2 seconds of her life. Her words not mine."
A third person said, "It’s why he hates sitting in that chair and listening to someone else’s story, in which he plays a supporting role," while another added, "And stating that the woman whom he trying to sleep with reminds him of his daughter."
Trump allegedly paid off Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their prior trysts with the businessman in order to help him win the 2016 election.
When speaking to OK! in January, Daniels is hopeful the real estate guru will be put behind bars once and for all.
"I loosely used to be like looking up things all the time, and I started to go crazy. I don't follow as closely as I used to; I'm not up to the minute, but it is clear that self-implosion is happening. I don't know the exact date, but I am going to speak with prosecutors before the end of the year, so everything is on track there. I just hope that justice is served and there is hope on the horizon," she shared.
"It's insane to me that somebody could possible be president from prison! Who would have thought that we needed to make that law and this could ever be a possibility?" she continued, referring to how Trump could end up behind bars as he's currently facing four indictments. "It's so mind-blowing to me. I can't believe it. As more lawsuits have come forward, it's like, 'OK, maybe this guy isn't fit to be in office.'"