Donald Trump Is 'Dissolving Before Our Eyes' as He Struggles With Hush Money Trial, Claims Ex-President's Niece

This is hardly the first time Mary, who is a psychologist, has weighed in on her uncle's trial and what he's likely thinking.

"Per the judge's instructions, Donald will be stuck in that New York City courtroom for at least four days a week and eight hours a day," she wrote during the first week of the trial, which began on April 15. "He is not free to come and go as he pleases."

"He probably feels as though he's being singled out for extraordinary punishment, but that's because he has so rarely been in a situation in which he has no control over either the narrative or the proceedings," she shared, noting that her uncle "doesn't handle it well when he feels like the walls are closing in on him. He freaks out — and acts out — when he feels thwarted because he so rarely ever has been."