Donald Trump Is 'Dissolving Before Our Eyes' as He Struggles With Hush Money Trial, Claims Ex-President's Niece
Donald Trump might not come out of his hush money trial unscathed, the ex-president's niece Mary Trump revealed in a new interview.
Though she thinks the 77-year-old is "angling for the martyrdom," she went on to claim the reality star is not coping well amid the trial and he's "dissolving before our eyes."
Mary also said her uncle would never be able to survive behind bars if he's convicted.
"You seriously think that guy — ya know, Mr. Hair Product and Bronzer — wants to be in a jail cell overnight?" she continued on "The Back Room with Andy Ostroy" podcast. "Without any of his products and without his cellphone? Are you kidding? Imagine what he's going to look like in the morning?"
Donald has been accused of paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affairs with the politician before the 2016 election. However, Donald has denied any wrongdoing.
"It was so demoralizing when the prosecution stood up in front of Justice Merchan and opened with 'we're not asking for jail time, because we know that's what Donald Trump is angling for,'" Mary noted.
"Who cares what he's angling for? If it riles up his ever-shrinking face, who cares if it benefits him in some way? It doesn't matter," she added.
This is hardly the first time Mary, who is a psychologist, has weighed in on her uncle's trial and what he's likely thinking.
"Per the judge's instructions, Donald will be stuck in that New York City courtroom for at least four days a week and eight hours a day," she wrote during the first week of the trial, which began on April 15. "He is not free to come and go as he pleases."
"He probably feels as though he's being singled out for extraordinary punishment, but that's because he has so rarely been in a situation in which he has no control over either the narrative or the proceedings," she shared, noting that her uncle "doesn't handle it well when he feels like the walls are closing in on him. He freaks out — and acts out — when he feels thwarted because he so rarely ever has been."
Mary is hoping the things will not work out in Donald's favor — for once.
"He will be seen to be rude, weak, and incapable of controlling himself when bound by the same rules to which the rest of us must conform," Mary insisted.
"There's a reason he tried to get this case delayed until the 11th hour. Even after one day, it was clear Donald wasn't faring well. He's experiencing serious psychological trauma. He's fray at the edges," she added of his well-being. "The narcissistic wound that he's suffering right now is basically short-circuiting him. Being in a courtroom day after day is extraordinarily draining for the criminal defendant, and to face it with no emotional support could be potentially debilitating. He's also going to be bored out of his mind. For him to be facing this completely alone — without family, without friends, to the extent he even has friends — is telling on so many different levels, and it's going to play into the kind of stressors — the lack of control, the disrespect, the boredom — that he'll be experiencing unremittingly on an almost daily basis."