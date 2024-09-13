Seth Meyers Cringes at Donald Trump's 'Pathetic' Request to 'Do a Little Shout Out Poll' on Fox News to Massage His Ego
Late-night talk show host Seth Meyers called former President Donald Trump out for calling on Fox News to do a biased poll of MAGA supporters to heal his ego after his disastrous debate performance.
The Republican nominee for president called into Fox News on Wednesday, September 11, for a little pick-me-up and a bizarre request.
Trump asked Fox News host Lawrence B. Jones to “do a little shout-out poll” of supporters in the diner on “who they thought won the debate last night.” The diners then cheered for Trump.
“Oh, my God, that’s so pathetic,” Meyers said on his show, Late Night. “He’s like a boss who makes his employees throw him a birthday party.”
“Trump was down on himself, and his self-esteem was so low that he actually made one of the hosts, who was in a diner with Trump supporters at the time, conduct a poll while Trump was still on the phone to make him feel better,” the talk show host told his viewers.
After the ABC debate, Trump repeatedly claimed he "defeated" Kamala Harris and even took to Truth Social to falsely claim, "Every Poll has us WINNING, in one case, 92-8."
The ex-prez even called into Fox on Wednesday to claim, “Every single poll last night had me winning like 90 to 10,” and “We have one here: 92 to 7.”
An example of one poll that had him winning by a massive margin was an unscientific web survey from Newsmax, a right-wing television station that invited viewers to go vote in an online poll on their website and say who they thought won.
According to CNN, every major scientific poll about the debate — every poll that used random sampling techniques to try to obtain a representative picture of U.S. public opinion — had found that Harris won.
A recent YouGov poll said 54 percent of viewers who watched the debate thought Harris won, while 31 percent said Trump won.
Even several Fox News hosts came out of the other end of the debate claiming Trump had a "bad night."
As OK! previously reported, soon after the official post-debate polls were released, Trump took to his social media to announce that he wouldn't participate in any more debates before the election in November.
He wrote, in all caps, "KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!"