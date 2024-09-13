Seth Meyers Cringes at Donald Trump's 'Pathetic' Request to 'Do a Little Shout Out Poll' on Fox News to Massage His Ego

The Republican nominee for president called into Fox News on Wednesday, September 11, for a little pick-me-up and a bizarre request.

Trump asked Fox News host Lawrence B. Jones to “do a little shout-out poll” of supporters in the diner on “who they thought won the debate last night.” The diners then cheered for Trump.

“Oh, my God, that’s so pathetic,” Meyers said on his show, Late Night. “He’s like a boss who makes his employees throw him a birthday party.”

“Trump was down on himself, and his self-esteem was so low that he actually made one of the hosts, who was in a diner with Trump supporters at the time, conduct a poll while Trump was still on the phone to make him feel better,” the talk show host told his viewers.