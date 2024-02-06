President Joe Biden Should Call Donald Trump a 'Sick F---' on the Campaign Trail, Seth Meyers Jokes
Seth Meyers thinks President Joe Biden shouldn't mince words when it comes to sharing what he really thinks about Donald Trump.
On the Monday, February 5, installment of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 50-year-old joked the 2024 election was the "weirdest campaign" he's ever covered before quipping, "And I've already covered two other Donald Trump campaigns."
"Weird is probably the nicest thing Biden has to say about Trump, because in private, he’s reportedly said much worse," he continued, referencing reports that Biden often refers to Trump as a "sick f---" and a "f------ a--hole" in private.
Meyers then suggested the POTUS should just "let it rip" at rallies.
"Look, I get keeping that behind closed doors. In the past, a slip vulgarity was political kryptonite. But so were 91 felony charges," he added, referring to Trump's snowballing legal woes.
"We live in different times. So I say: Let it rip, Joe. Just start dropping f-bombs on the campaign trail," he continued. "You’re from Scranton. You can get away with it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'Nothing Works!': Donald Trump Claims the U.S. Is Falling Apart During 'Clown' Joe Biden's Presidency
- Joe Biden Criticizes Donald Trump for His Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election With Violence Ahead of Capitol Attack Anniversary
- Donald Trump Refuses to Choose Running Mate to Campaign for Him During Trials: 'There's Never Been a Vice President That Got a President Elected'
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the only former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. The 77-year-old is currently facing 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions.
The controversial politician had been fighting to be given full presidential immunity for his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, however, on Tuesday, February 6, the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Trump could be prosecuted.
"We cannot accept former President Trump’s claim that a President has unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power — the recognition and implementation of election results," the court of appeals said in a statement that same day.
"Nor can we sanction his apparent contention that the Executive has carte blanche to violate the rights of individual citizens to vote and to have their votes count," the court statement continued, adding that Trump's demands "would collapse our system of separated powers by placing the President beyond the reach of all three Branches."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump raged against the court's ruling, calling it a "nation-destroying" decision in a post shared to Truth Social.
"If not overturned, as it should be, this decision would terribly injure not only the Presidency, but the Life, Breath, and Success of our Country," he claimed.