Seth Meyers Says He's Ready to Face the 'Challenge' of 'Finding Laughter' Amid 'Bad' Donald Trump's Second Presidency: Watch
Just hours after Donald Trump won the 2024 election, Seth Meyers took to his show to address what’s next as the country faces another one of the convicted felon’s presidencies.
On the Wednesday, November 7, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Saturday Night Live alum assured the show must go on despite the hard times ahead.
"Everyone who works on this show agrees on our mission, which is to find laughter, to find connection, and to find joy, even when things are bleak, and to tell you how we feel. And, look, it might be challenging, but to that challenge, I say, 'Let's f------ go,'" he shared.
Meyers noted how he began to think about what a privilege it is to be apart of his show as he couldn't sleep most of Tuesday night.
"This is a joyful place to work, and we hope you can see the joy when you're watching at home," Meyers stated. "We’re not gonna let anything take that joy away, even when we're not talking about things that are particularly joyful. For example, here's something: I don't think Donald Trump's a good person. I'd even go so far as to say he's a bad person."
He added: "Now, in my defense, I'm only basing that on everything I've ever been taught about what makes someone good or bad. That's it. That's the only thing I'm basing it on."
Earlier in his monologue, Meyers made it clear he voted for Trump’s rival Kamala Harris in the election.
"I know," he quipped. "I know, Meyers keeps it close to the vest. No one knows where Meyers stands."
He then joked that his choice to speak in the third person shows that "something in Meyers' brain broke a little bit last night."
In addition to Meyers, other celebrities reacted to Trump’s win.
Billie Eilish shared a message on her Instagram Story, writing: "It's a war on women."
Cardi B — who spoke at a rally for Harris — also uploaded her remarks on social media.
While addressing the Democratic nominee directly, she wrote, "No matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and with integrity!"
"I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States," the mother-of-three continued. "But you have shown me, [shown] my daughters and woman across the country that anything is possible."