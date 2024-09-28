'So Much Projection': Donald Trump Dissed for Claiming Rival Kamala Harris Was Born 'Mentally Impaired' at Wisconsin Rally
Donald Trump took a personal dig at rival Kamala Harris during his Prairie Du Chen, Wis. Rally on Saturday, September 28.
In the clip of the 78-year-old politician speaking, he stated, “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. She was born that way.”
The convicted felon continued: “And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country.”
Once the footage circulated the internet, people dissed the father-of-five for the unsavory comment.
“This guy is vile. What’s funny is 98% of people said a mentally disabled person whooped his a-- in the debate,” one person pointed out, while another joked, “Who gave the ‘King of Stupid’ the right to call others stupid?!?”
A third user stated, “Low-intellect individuals usually resort to personal attacks and name-calling in lieu of real substance. Hence Trump's offensive words every single time he trots out,” as a fourth echoed, “So much projection.”
One more individual noted that the former reality TV star’s low blow was not something a serious politician would say, adding, “Trump lacks the demeanor to be presidential. Not to mention a dozen other reasons.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was also mocked on Friday, September 27, for alleging the vice president wants to take people's cars, money and guns.
"If Kamala Harris wins, she will take your cars, take your money and take your guns. She wants to confiscate all guns, you know that,” he told his crowd in Walker, Mich.
After seeing the remarks, social media critics came after Trump for "pulling things to be mad at out of thin air."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Listen to this moron. Utter b-------. Btw during the debate, which Kamala won big time, she mentioned that she and Tim Walz are both gun owners and are not taking anyone's guns," someone indicated, as a second said, "According to Trump, Democrats are anti-gun, anti-car, anti-gas ovens, anti-employer, anti-worker, anti-life, anti-choice and anti-whatever he needs to say so people will start supporting him again. He's absolutely lost it."
A third just insulted Trump, writing, "Deranged imbecilic alert."
Not only did Harris share that she is a gun owner during the debate, but she also made that clear during a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot. Sorry, probably shouldn't have said that! But my staff will deal with that later," the Democrat stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite having a weapon, Harris declared she advocates for stronger background checks and wants to reinstate a federal assault weapons ban.
"Here's my point, Oprah. I'm not trying to take everyone's guns away. I believe in the Second Amendment," Harris told the TV personality. "These are just common sense."