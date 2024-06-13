Donald Trump Slammed for Joining YouTube Star Logan Paul's Podcast: 'Looking for Attention as Usual'
Donald Trump confirmed he would be joining Logan Paul for an upcoming episode on his podcast, but people weren't too pleased the ex-president was associating himself with the controversial YouTube star.
On Wednesday, June 12, the ex-president, who was recently found guilty of falsifying records pertaining to his hush money trial, and Paul, 29, teased the upcoming episode, as they took to TikTok to engage in a face off before they broke out in laughter.
Donald Trump Jr. then uploaded a photo of Paul and his father together, writing: "The collab we didn’t know we needed!"
However, people didn't seem interested in Donald associating himself with Paul.
One person wrote, "Logan Paul sucks. why did Trump do this?" while another said, "Logan Paul looking for attention as usual....I like Trump but no just no."
"Yikes. The Pauls are 🤡’s. Not a great look," a third person wrote, while a fourth said: "Not a flex at all, Logan Paul has so much dirt on him this doesn’t look good for Trump."
Logan also promoted the episode on his own Instagram page, writing, "United States Champion 🤝 United States President @realdonaldtrump From interviewing for a college scholarship at 18 years old (which I didn’t get) to interviewing the president at 29. The glow up is realPodcast drops tomorrow @impaulsiveshow."
In a video posted on X by Logan's podcast "Impaulsive," Donald is seeing bringing him his signature Make America Great Again hat and shirt with his mug shot and the words "Never Surrender."
- Donald Trump Questions Taylor Swift's Support of Joe Biden While Meeting With House Republicans: 'Why Would She Endorse This Dope?'
- 'Deceitful' and 'Deranged' Donald Trump Makes Bizarre Comment About Dating Nancy Pelosi to Her 'Whacko' Daughter
- Prince Harry Is 'Worried Sick' About Donald Trump's 'Vow' to Deport the Royal If He Gets Re-Elected
“Is this your mug shot?” Paul asked. “No Way! You’re a gangster!”
The former president replied, “It sells.”
In another clip posted to social media, Logan said he would like to have President Joe Biden on next.
“Yeah, I think he should. You know what chance of getting him on here? I’d say less than 1 percent,” Trump replied. “If you did that, I’d actually watch that.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Logan later explained why he is endorsing Donald.
“To me, it doesn’t have to do with Democrat or Republican. It’s about which president is going to fight for us and who is going to represent us the best way possible, and that’s really what the young people in America want,” the social media star said on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime. “We want solutions. We don’t want all this marketing. We don’t want all the BS put in front of us. This is the smartest generation. We’ve had the most access to information and knowledge out of any other generation, so you can’t fool us, so we just want the truth, and we want authenticity.”