Donald Trump Slammed for Joining YouTube Star Logan Paul's Podcast: 'Looking for Attention as Usual'

Donald Trump confirmed he would be joining Logan Paul for an upcoming episode on his podcast, but people weren't too pleased the ex-president was associating himself with the controversial YouTube star.

On Wednesday, June 12, the ex-president, who was recently found guilty of falsifying records pertaining to his hush money trial, and Paul, 29, teased the upcoming episode, as they took to TikTok to engage in a face off before they broke out in laughter.