Donald Trump Slammed for Promoting 'Spectacular' T-Shirt Featuring Him on Stage During His First Assassination Attempt: 'Despicable'
Donald Trump was mocked for selling a T-shirt which features a photo of himself lifting his fist in the air from his first assassination attempt in July.
The ex-president, 78, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, September 17, to show off the apparel.
"They just came out with this T-shirt, which is pretty spectacular, and it's selling like hot cakes..." he said in the video clip.
Of course, people were appalled to see him making money from the harrowing event that almost took his life.
One person wrote, "If I see someone wearing any Trump paraphernalia, I'm checking my pepper spray and crossing the street," while another said, "He's peddling a staged photo of himself.... From a tragic event that killed one of his supporters. That's despicable."
A third person joked: "'Spectacular Hotcakes' is going to be his prison name," while a fourth person said, "Can't wait until America is Trump- free."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was shot at in July, but was only hit in the ear.
Following the incident, Trump's doctor shared more details about the impact of the injury.
“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” Dr. Ronny Jackson said on "The Benny Show" podcast.
“I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up,” the doctor added.
Trump also claimed the scenario didn't affect his life in any way.
“It’s had no impact,” he told the Daily Mail of how he's been coping. “It’s just amazing.”
Trump said he hasn't suffered any flashbacks or had bad dreams since then event, adding that he hasn't felt the need to go to counseling.
“I have not had any, I must tell you,” he said of therapy. “I don’t think about it a lot. It healed up.”
Trump then insisted the event was supposed to happen to him.
"And you know what I'd love to think, I would love to think it's God, and it's God doing it because he wants to save America," he said. "He sees what's happening. God sees what's happening in America. We're going bad as a country. Even with religion, we're going bad."
"You look at the charts, and I would like to say that it is God that saved me. It wasn't just just luck, but the reason would be that he saved me, because I can save this country. I hope that's right," he added.