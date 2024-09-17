Donald Trump Slammed for Promoting 'Spectacular' T-Shirt Featuring Him on Stage During His First Assassination Attempt: 'Despicable'

"They just came out with this T-shirt, which is pretty spectacular, and it's selling like hot cakes..." he said in the video clip.

Of course, people were appalled to see him making money from the harrowing event that almost took his life.

One person wrote, "If I see someone wearing any Trump paraphernalia, I'm checking my pepper spray and crossing the street," while another said, "He's peddling a staged photo of himself.... From a tragic event that killed one of his supporters. That's despicable."

A third person joked: "'Spectacular Hotcakes' is going to be his prison name," while a fourth person said, "Can't wait until America is Trump- free."