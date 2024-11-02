or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Posed With 'Topless Young Women' on His Lap at Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach Home, Author Claims

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Michael Wolff alleged Jeffrey Epstein has half a dozen pictures of Donald Trump with topless women.

By:

Nov. 2 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

According to author Michael Wolff, Jeffrey Epstein had photos of Donald Trump with “topless young girls.”

On the Thursday, October 31, episode of his “Fire & Fury” podcast, Wolff alleged the late financier had half a dozen images of the presidential candidate posing with women at Epstein’s Palm Beach home in the “late ‘90s.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump posed topless young women lap jeffrey epstein home
Source: MEGA

Michael Wolff claimed 'there’s a stain, a telltale stain and on the front of Trump’s pants' in the photos Jeffrey Epstein allegedly showed him.

Article continues below advertisement

“They were with Trump at Epstein’s Palm Beach house sitting around the pool with these young girls, and the young girls are topless,” he claimed. “And in some of the pictures, they’re sitting in his lap. I mean, and, and then there’s one I especially remember where there’s a stain, a telltale stain and on the front of Trump’s pants, and the girls are pointing at him and laughing.”

Wolff claimed the stills were in Epstein’s safe, which was raided by the FBI in 2019. Though the evidence was never made public, the feds said they found “hundreds of photos of girls and young women.”

Article continues below advertisement

In response to Wolff’s statements, the Trump campaign fired back with a scathing remark.

“Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics,” the convicted felon’s team said.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump posed topless young women lap jeffrey epstein home
Source: MEGA

Michael Wolff claimed the photos were from the 'late '90s.'

Article continues below advertisement

“He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention,” they added.

After Epstein was charged with s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors, Trump distanced himself from the 66-year-old, who committed suicide in jail in 2019.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein. And you watched people yesterday saying that I threw him out of a club. I didn’t want anything to do with him. That was many, many years ago,” Trump said at the time.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Wolff discussed the alleged relationship between Epstein and Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump posed topless young women lap jeffrey epstein home
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in jail after being charged with s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president. Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him,” Wolff told co-host James Truman.

“I think Epstein saw Trump as essentially Bush League,” he continued. “Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most. I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that [Hugh] Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump posed topless young women lap jeffrey epstein home
Source: MEGA

'Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books,' Donald Trump's team said in response to the author's claims.

Wolff then alleged Epstein once told him he and Trump “shared” the same girlfriend at one point.

“They were both openly, possibly proudly, going out with the same girl at the same time,” he stated.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.