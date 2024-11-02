Donald Trump Posed With 'Topless Young Women' on His Lap at Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach Home, Author Claims
According to author Michael Wolff, Jeffrey Epstein had photos of Donald Trump with “topless young girls.”
On the Thursday, October 31, episode of his “Fire & Fury” podcast, Wolff alleged the late financier had half a dozen images of the presidential candidate posing with women at Epstein’s Palm Beach home in the “late ‘90s.”
“They were with Trump at Epstein’s Palm Beach house sitting around the pool with these young girls, and the young girls are topless,” he claimed. “And in some of the pictures, they’re sitting in his lap. I mean, and, and then there’s one I especially remember where there’s a stain, a telltale stain and on the front of Trump’s pants, and the girls are pointing at him and laughing.”
Wolff claimed the stills were in Epstein’s safe, which was raided by the FBI in 2019. Though the evidence was never made public, the feds said they found “hundreds of photos of girls and young women.”
In response to Wolff’s statements, the Trump campaign fired back with a scathing remark.
“Michael Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics,” the convicted felon’s team said.
“He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He’s a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention,” they added.
After Epstein was charged with s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors, Trump distanced himself from the 66-year-old, who committed suicide in jail in 2019.
- Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Afraid' of Donald Trump in the Final Years Leading Up to His Death, Author Claims
- Explosive Intel: Donald Trump Detailed How He Felt About White House Staffers to Jeffrey Epstein in New Audio Days Before 2024 Election
- President Trump Introduces Ivanka & Eric To Pedophile Pal Jeffrey Epstein: See Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein. And you watched people yesterday saying that I threw him out of a club. I didn’t want anything to do with him. That was many, many years ago,” Trump said at the time.
Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Wolff discussed the alleged relationship between Epstein and Trump.
“When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president. Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him,” Wolff told co-host James Truman.
“I think Epstein saw Trump as essentially Bush League,” he continued. “Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most. I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that [Hugh] Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years.”
Wolff then alleged Epstein once told him he and Trump “shared” the same girlfriend at one point.
“They were both openly, possibly proudly, going out with the same girl at the same time,” he stated.