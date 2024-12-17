or
Donald Trump Dubs 'Radical' Judge's Decision Not to Overturn Hush Money Trial Conviction 'Illegal and Psychotic'

Photo of Donald Trump at podium.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Judge Merchan's decision not to overturn his conviction.

By:

Dec. 17 2024, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump was left fuming after Judge Juan Merchan's decision not to overturn his hush money trial conviction.

On Tuesday, December 17, the 78-year-old took to his Truth Social platform to dub the judge "deeply conflicted, corrupt, biased and incompetent."

donald trump slams judge decision not overturn trial conviction
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in May.

"I am the only Political Opponent in American History not allowed to defend myself — A despicable First Amendment Violation!" he wrote in one post, referring to the standing gag order associated with the trial.

Trump went on to claim the case was "nonexistent" and "barred by the statute of limitations," according to "all legal scholars," before listing off the names of 10 people who agreed with him, including Jonathan Turley and Elie Honig.

donald trump slams judge decision not overturn trial conviction
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Judge Juan Merchan 'corrupt' and 'biased.'

Trump further insisted Judge Merchan was "even more corrupt" than "Deranged Jack Smith," who helmed the case accusing Trump of election interference in Washington, D.C.

"Is it because of his conflicts and relations that he keeps breaking the Law? This has to stop!" he said. "It is time to end the Lawfare once and for all, so we can come together as one Nation and, Make America Great Again."

Donald Trump

donald trump slams judge decision not overturn trial conviction
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was elected to the White House for a second time in the 2024 presidential election.

In a follow-up post, he penned: "BREAKING: In a completely illegal, psychotic order, the deeply conflicted, corrupt, biased, and incompetent Acting Justice Juan Merchan has completely disrespected the United States Supreme Court, and its Historic Decision on Immunity."

"But even without Immunity, this illegitimate case is nothing but a Rigged Hoax," he continued. "Merchan, who is a radical partisan, wrote an opinion that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution, and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it. Merchan has so little respect for the Constitution that he is keeping in place an illegal gag order on me, your President and President-Elect, just so I cannot expose his and his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts."

donald trump slams judge decision not overturn trial conviction
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the judge's decision was 'illegal' and 'psychotic.'

As OK! previously reported, the Supreme Court ruled presidents have full immunity for all official acts. However, in a 41-page document detailing his bombshell decision not to overturn the case, Merchan noted the falsifying of business documents occurred prior to his election in 2016 and that the evidence mentioned that did happen during his presidency did not qualify as "official" acts committed as POTUS.

"Even if this Court did find that the disputed evidence constitutes official acts under the auspices of the Trump decision, which it does not, Defendant’s motion is still denied as introduction of the disputed evidence constitutes harmless error and no mode of proceedings error has taken place," his statement read.

