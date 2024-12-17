Donald Trump Dubs 'Radical' Judge's Decision Not to Overturn Hush Money Trial Conviction 'Illegal and Psychotic'

"I am the only Political Opponent in American History not allowed to defend myself — A despicable First Amendment Violation!" he wrote in one post, referring to the standing gag order associated with the trial.

Trump went on to claim the case was "nonexistent" and "barred by the statute of limitations," according to "all legal scholars," before listing off the names of 10 people who agreed with him, including Jonathan Turley and Elie Honig.