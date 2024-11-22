Donald Trump Celebrates 'Decisive Win' After Judge Cancels Sentencing in Hush Money Criminal Conviction

Judge Juan M. Merchan has announced the indefinite cancelation of Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case in New York.

This decision removes a major legal hurdle for the president-elect, who was scheduled to face sentencing next week.

The adjournment, as disclosed in a letter issued by Judge Merchan on Friday, November 22, allows Trump's legal team more time to strategize their defense and argue that his recent election victory should nullify any felony convictions.