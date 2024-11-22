Donald Trump Celebrates 'Decisive Win' After Judge Cancels Sentencing in Hush Money Criminal Conviction
Judge Juan M. Merchan has announced the indefinite cancelation of Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case in New York.
This decision removes a major legal hurdle for the president-elect, who was scheduled to face sentencing next week.
The adjournment, as disclosed in a letter issued by Judge Merchan on Friday, November 22, allows Trump's legal team more time to strategize their defense and argue that his recent election victory should nullify any felony convictions.
The Trump team is expected to submit additional documents by December 2 in support of their claim.
Earlier this year, Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money deal made with adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
Despite the verdict, Trump has consistently denied the allegations.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had opposed the adjournment, suggesting that the proceedings be frozen until the president-elect's assumed second term. However, with the recent announcement, Trump's sentencing will not occur until further developments take place after the legal team's submission.
In response to Bragg's filing, Trump's lawyers urged the judge to dismiss the case before Trump takes office in January.
Todd Blanche and Emil Bove argued that the will of the American people should supersede the prosecutor's opinion and that prolonged appeals could interfere with Trump's upcoming term.
The hush money case originated from a $130,000 payment made to Daniels by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to maintain her silence about an alleged affair with Trump.
President-Elect Trump had been accused of falsifying business records to reimburse Cohen, leading to his historic criminal conviction earlier this year.
With the possibility of facing up to four years in prison, the Republican's victory in the recent election raises questions about the potential repercussions if sentenced.
Legal experts suggest that imprisonment is unlikely, with fines or probation being more probable outcomes.
Despite the ongoing legal challenges, Trump remains defiant, portraying the charges as politically motivated attempts to undermine his future campaigns.
The President-Elect's legal battles extend beyond the hush money case, with three additional state and federal cases pending resolution.
Trump's second indictment came in early June, following a lengthy investigation into boxes of classified files that were discovered at the ex-prez's Mar-a-Lago resort during an August 2022 raid.
Pictures released by the Justice Department revealed the boxes had been stacked in bathrooms, closets and other places accessible to staff members.
He was indicted a third time for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The final charges came from Fulton County. The controversial businessman and 18 others — including former lawyer Rudy Giuliani — were indicted on Monday, August 14, for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.