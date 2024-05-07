Donald Trump's Classified Documents Trial Postponed Indefinitely 'Pending Pre-Trial Motions'
Judge Aileen Cannon confirmed Donald Trump's upcoming trial for allegedly mishandling classified documents will be postponed indefinitely due to a "myriad" of "interconnected pre-trial issues" that must be solved prior to beginning the bombshell criminal court proceedings.
"[It] would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court," the statement explained. "Critical CIPA issues, and additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury."
"The Court therefore vacates the current May 20, 2024, trial date (and associated calendar call), to be reset by separate order following resolution of the matters before the Court, consistent with Defendants’ right to due process and the public’s interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice," the statement concluded.
As OK! previously reported, federal agents discovered dozens of boxes that contained a number of highly sensitive classified documents during an August 2022 raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Following a nearly year-long investigation, a grand jury voted to indict the 77-year-old in early June 2023 on 37 felony counts, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
The Justice Department later released photos that revealed the boxes filled with classified files had been stored in closets, bathrooms and a ballroom stage where resort staff members could potentially access them.
The embattled ex-POTUS pleaded not guilty.
It's been reported that if Trump was to be convicted on every charge and subsequently given the the maximum sentence for each count, he would be facing over 400 years in prison.
This comes amid Trump's ongoing hush money trial. The ex-prez is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
She was allegedly paid to keep her from speaking about a reported sexual encounter that occurred between them one year after Trump tied the knot with current wife Melania.
On Tuesday, May 7, Daniels took the stand and described how she met the wealthy businessman at a celebrity golf tournament back in 2006. She was later invited to have dinner with him in his hotel room.
"If nothing else, you'll get a great story," she said her publicist told her at the time. "What better excuse do you have to get out of this dinner than dinner with Donald Trump? It'll make a great story. He's a business guy. What could possibly go wrong?"