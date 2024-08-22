Donald Trump to Host Award Gala Honoring 20 January 6 Capitol Riot Protesters at His New Jersey Golf Club

The event, known as the "J6 Awards Gala," is scheduled for September 5 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. This gala aims to recognize the 20 defendants who contributed to Trump's song "Justice For All," which gained significant popularity upon its release on March 3, 2023.

The event page highlights the significance of the gala, stating: "Join us for an unforgettable evening as we honor and celebrate the twenty defendants who contributed to the powerful 'Justice For All' song."

Moreover, the gala serves as a fundraiser to support the January 6 defendants who are still encountering challenges related to their legal proceedings.