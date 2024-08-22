Donald Trump to Host Award Gala Honoring 20 January 6 Capitol Riot Protesters at His New Jersey Golf Club
Former President Donald Trump is set to host a gala at his golf club in New Jersey to honor and celebrate the defendants charged for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.
The event, known as the "J6 Awards Gala," is scheduled for September 5 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. This gala aims to recognize the 20 defendants who contributed to Trump's song "Justice For All," which gained significant popularity upon its release on March 3, 2023.
The event page highlights the significance of the gala, stating: "Join us for an unforgettable evening as we honor and celebrate the twenty defendants who contributed to the powerful 'Justice For All' song."
Moreover, the gala serves as a fundraiser to support the January 6 defendants who are still encountering challenges related to their legal proceedings.
Trump is listed as one of the guest speakers at the event, alongside Rudy Giuliani and Anthony Raimondi.
The promotional video for the gala showcases various clips of Trump addressing the protestors as "hostages" while the "Justice For All" song plays in the background.
The video even includes footage from the Capitol riot, where Trump pledged to "pardon the peaceful January 6 protestors."
As OK! previously reported, Trump shared a post on Truth Social calling for criminal charges to be brought against Capitol Police officers who allegedly "beat the h--- out of innocent J6 protesters."
The post — originally made by the Hodge Twins, Trump-supporting comedians and political commentators — featured a video showing police officers using batons and chemical spray against protesters during the riots.
The events of January 6, 2021, saw hundreds of Trump supporters storming the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
The police officers on duty that day were subjected to violence, with protesters attacking them using sticks, metal fencing, and chemical spray.
Over 100 officers were left injured, and tragically, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the following day after collapsing from injuries sustained during the assault. Another protester, Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead by law enforcement.
Since the unrest, the District of Columbia's attorney's office has charged 1,146 individuals for their involvement in the January 6 incident. Of these, 378 have already been convicted and are serving prison sentences.