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Donald Trump Sparks Concerns After Rocky Press Conference: 'He Does Not Look or Sound Well'

pic of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reemerged from a week-long disappearance in a rocky presser in which critics noted he didn't 'look or sound well.'

June 4 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

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After disappearing from the public eye for seven days following his most recent physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, President Donald Trump reemerged on Wednesday, June 3, in a rocky Oval Office press conference at which critics noted he did not look or "sound well."

Trump had not been seen at a public event since a Cabinet meeting on May 27.

Although his Wednesday schedule was originally completely closed to the press, the White House arranged a surprise briefing in the Oval Office after public outcry over the conspicuous absence of the typically ubiquitous POTUS.

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Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump recently got a physical.

The impromptu briefing did not stop the rumors, as critics and media observers highlighted several details concerning his physical appearance.

According to reports and widely circulated video footage, viewers pointed out that Trump had notably bloodshot eyes, swollen bags under his eyes, and a heavily caked layer of makeup covering his hands.

Social media sleuths also weighed in on Trump’s reemergence and appearance, with one saying, “Trump's not making any sense at all, he's completely off subject and just repeating words.”

One person said, "Trump does not sound or look well."

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image of Donald Trump claims he's in great health.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claims he's in great health.

“Trump most likely has been drugged up and on Lasix for a few days, glued together spray tanned, prepped with a dose of Adderall. That is the best he is going to get. Cranky, old, ailing, and demented,” added another.

The public absence was particularly heavily scrutinized because it followed a medical evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

While Trump claimed his physical checked out "PERFECTLY" and his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella stated he "remains in excellent health," but independent medical analysts have publicly questioned the summaries released by the White House.

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Marco Rubio ; Donald Trump; Ted Lieu
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was not seen in public for eight days.

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, June 3, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) directly confronted Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the almost 80-year-old president's health, cognitive abilities and public absence.

Lieu used the president's recent disappearance to demand transparency from Rubio, stating, "We have not seen the president in eight days. The American people deserve the truth," questioning the president's health, frequent public dozing, and cognitive capabilities.

Rubio immediately dismissed the Congressman's claims, calling them "absurd and ridiculous.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner
Source: MEGA

Dr. Jonathan Reiner doesn't believe the president is in 'perfect health.'

Cardiologist and CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner isn’t buying the White House’s spin of Trump’s alleged “perfect health” and has called for more transparency.

“With lingering concerns following the president’s recent physical exam, and the president’s prolonged absence from the public eye, the White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press,” he posted on X.

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