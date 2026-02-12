or
Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns as He Slurs During Self-Indulgent Speech: Watch

Source: MEGA; @HQNewsNow/X

Donald Trump sparked fresh health concerns after slurring words during a White House coal speech.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is once again facing questions about his health after a strange moment happened during a White House event.

On Wednesday, February 11, the 79-year-old president appeared to stumble over his words while delivering a speech celebrating himself as the “Undisputed Champion of Coal.” What started as a routine line quickly turned into a confusing pause that caught people’s attention.

Source: @HQNewsNow/X

Donald Trump stumbled over his words during a White House speech.

“I’m proud to officially name the undispuut...” Trump began, before trailing off into unintelligible mumbling for a few seconds.

“When did this come out? Mr. Speaker,” he added, appearing momentarily lost, before correcting himself and continuing, “The undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal.”

He then pivoted into commentary about the industry’s image.

“We have to proceed, always — don’t use the word coal, you know, it needs a PR job," he said.

Source: @HQNewsNow/X
The awkward exchange immediately lit up social media.

Critics — including former opponent Kamala Harris’ team — quickly shared clips of the moment and questioned the president’s mental sharpness.

Source: @HQNewsNow/X
“Trump, slurring: I’m proud to officially name the...undishpu...the...jshhhh...whendidthiscomeout,” wrote the Headquarters account, which is run by Harris’ team.

Source: MEGA

The moment quickly spread across social media.

Donald Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office also reposted the footage on X, taking a swipe with the caption: “The sundowning starts earlier every day.”

During the same speech, Trump veered off topic, saying, “I’m not a big fan of those crazy windmills,” circling his finger in the air to mimic the blades.

He added, “They’re made in China but not used by China. Let’s look for a couple of wind farms in China. See if you can find one.”

Source: @GovPressOffice/X
However, China is currently the global leader in wind and solar energy production, with nearly twice as much renewable energy under construction as the rest of the world combined, according to Global Energy Monitor.

Trump went on to call windmills “losers,” adding, “You’re supposed to make money with energy, not lose money with energy.”

Source: MEGA

The president also criticized windmills during the event.

The speech wasn’t the only recent moment that raised eyebrows. The president also appeared confused about Switzerland’s government structure after incorrectly stating the country has a prime minister.

Trump recently claimed he increased tariffs on Switzerland because he did not like how its leader, Karin Keller-Sutter, spoke to him.

Keller-Sutter — who served as president last year, not prime minister — stepped aside to make room for 2026 leader Guy Parmelin.

Source: @DD_Geopolitics/X
Speaking to Fox News on February 10, Trump described a phone call with Keller-Sutter from several months earlier.

He said he disliked “the way she talked.”

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently misspoke about Switzerland’s leadership.

He continued, “an emergency call from, I believe, the prime minister of Switzerland, and she was very aggressive. Nice, but very aggressive.”

“Again and again and again. I couldn’t get her off the phone,” he recalled. “So [the tariffs were] at 30 percent, and I didn’t really like the way she talked to us, and so instead of giving her a reduction, I raised it to 39 percent, and then I got inundated by people from Switzerland and I figured, ‘Do you know what? We’ll do something that’s a little bit more palatable.'”

Concerns about Trump’s mental fitness have circulated for months. The president has undergone several cognitive tests and MRIs recently.

He has repeatedly insisted that he has "aced" his mental capability quizzes. In April 2025, his physician, Sean Barbabella, revealed that Trump took a cognitive exam during his annual physical and reportedly earned a perfect score.

