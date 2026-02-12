Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns as He Slurs During Self-Indulgent Speech: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is once again facing questions about his health after a strange moment happened during a White House event. On Wednesday, February 11, the 79-year-old president appeared to stumble over his words while delivering a speech celebrating himself as the “Undisputed Champion of Coal.” What started as a routine line quickly turned into a confusing pause that caught people’s attention.

Source: @HQNewsNow/X Donald Trump stumbled over his words during a White House speech.

“I’m proud to officially name the undispuut...” Trump began, before trailing off into unintelligible mumbling for a few seconds.

“When did this come out? Mr. Speaker,” he added, appearing momentarily lost, before correcting himself and continuing, “The undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal.” He then pivoted into commentary about the industry’s image. “We have to proceed, always — don’t use the word coal, you know, it needs a PR job," he said.

Trump, slurring: I'm proud to officially name the...undishpu..the...jshhhh...whendidthiscomeout pic.twitter.com/B79u3Mawbi — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 11, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X

The awkward exchange immediately lit up social media. Critics — including former opponent Kamala Harris’ team — quickly shared clips of the moment and questioned the president’s mental sharpness.

“Trump, slurring: I’m proud to officially name the...undishpu...the...jshhhh...whendidthiscomeout,” wrote the Headquarters account, which is run by Harris’ team.

Source: MEGA The moment quickly spread across social media.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office also reposted the footage on X, taking a swipe with the caption: “The sundowning starts earlier every day.” During the same speech, Trump veered off topic, saying, “I’m not a big fan of those crazy windmills,” circling his finger in the air to mimic the blades. He added, “They’re made in China but not used by China. Let’s look for a couple of wind farms in China. See if you can find one.”

The sundowning starts earlier every day pic.twitter.com/90daeOJzKZ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 11, 2026 Source: @GovPressOffice/X

However, China is currently the global leader in wind and solar energy production, with nearly twice as much renewable energy under construction as the rest of the world combined, according to Global Energy Monitor. Trump went on to call windmills “losers,” adding, “You’re supposed to make money with energy, not lose money with energy.”

Source: MEGA The president also criticized windmills during the event.

The speech wasn’t the only recent moment that raised eyebrows. The president also appeared confused about Switzerland’s government structure after incorrectly stating the country has a prime minister. Trump recently claimed he increased tariffs on Switzerland because he did not like how its leader, Karin Keller-Sutter, spoke to him. Keller-Sutter — who served as president last year, not prime minister — stepped aside to make room for 2026 leader Guy Parmelin.

🇺🇸🇨🇭 Trump said he raised tariffs on Switzerland because he didn’t like how the Swiss “prime minister” spoke to him.



Switzerland doesn’t have a prime minister.



That’s where we are. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zZM8utyDNa — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) February 11, 2026 Source: @DD_Geopolitics/X

Speaking to Fox News on February 10, Trump described a phone call with Keller-Sutter from several months earlier. He said he disliked “the way she talked.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently misspoke about Switzerland’s leadership.