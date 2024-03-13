Donald Trump Spokesperson Blasts Accusations Ex-President Blew Off His Grandson: 'Fantasy Story!'
Donald Trump's spokesperson made it clear that he didn't blow off his 10-year-old grandson, Joseph, when he was seen mingling with celebrities and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the UFC match in Miami on March 9.
“Trump blew off his own grandson while he was mugging with B List celebrities and the kid was pretty bummed out,” attorney Ron Filipkowski wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the video clip. “This is who he really is behind the fake show.”
Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director, clapped back at the accusations, stating: “Imagine being some sad, basement dwelling internet troll who is suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has to make up some fantasy story to bring meaning to his miserable life. Sad!”
In the clip, Donald, 77, walked alongside UFC president Dana White, and though he said hi to his daughter and son-in-law, he appeared to snub his grandson.
Of course, people were appalled at the video.
One person wrote, "The unfortunate part is that he could have taken a moment to embrace him and pose for the camera, which would have been a significant PR move. Instead, his actions reflect those of a self-centered individual, solely focused on his own interests," while another said, "Trump probably doesn’t even know his own grandson’s name. Probably thinks it’s Barron."
A third person added, "D--- Donald, that was pretty cold."
Donald recently made headlines as his wife, Melania Trump, is rarely seen on the campaign trail with him.
However, he claimed there's no trouble brewing behind-the-scenes.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he previously declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”