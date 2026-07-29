HEALTH Donald Trump Struggles to Toss Tic Tac Into His Mouth During Lindsey Graham's Funeral as Health Rumors Swirl Source: MEGA,@Acyn @Acyn/x Donald Trump was initially unsuccessful while trying to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth during Lindsey Graham's funeral service. Lesley Abravanel July 29 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump missed his mouth while attempting to toss a Tic Tac during the funeral service for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, causing observers to pounce on the now-viral moment and analyze his motor skills, among other things. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 28, during the multi-hour memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral. While seated in the front row, Trump pulled out a pack of Tic Tacs and shared them with Vice President J.D. Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He then tried to flip a mint into his mouth, missed on his first attempt, and successfully ate one on his second try.

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President Trump unsuccessfully attempts to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth. pic.twitter.com/9wGY1oxesi — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2026 Source: @Acyn

The moment quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions: critics accused him of treating the solemn national service "like a movie theater snack bar,” while others dismissed it as a minor, harmless distraction during a lengthy event. “President Trump unsuccessfully attempts to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth,” posted MeidasTouch Senior Digital Editor Acyn Torabi to a flood of reactions. “Trump offers Vance a Tic Tac. Then decides to demonstrate the proper technique by tossing one into his own mouth. Misses. The Tic Tac hits the floor. Vance just watches. This wasn't a funeral. This was two grown men accidentally filming a scene from Dumb and Dumber 3,” quipped one commenter.

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'He Was Trying to Recreate a Bush/Michelle Moment'

Source: @Acyn/x The moment quickly went viral online.

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Tic Tac Infamy

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was trolled on social media over his viral Tic Tac moment.

Trump has previously talked about his fondness for Tic Tacs, and commenters made sure to remind everyone of his fancy for the mints. “Bet he was telling J.D. he needed the Tic Tac to be ready for when he just starts kissing whoever is there that he thinks is hot,” noted one commenter about the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape. Upon spotting actress Arianne Zucker, who was waiting to escort Trump and then host Billy Bush onto the set, the conversation allegedly turned to kissing and groping. "Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump said at the time.

'Sweet Irony'

Source: MEGA The viral Tic Tac moment reminded social media users of his infamous Access Hollywood tape.