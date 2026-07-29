Donald Trump Struggles to Toss Tic Tac Into His Mouth During Lindsey Graham's Funeral as Health Rumors Swirl
July 29 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump missed his mouth while attempting to toss a Tic Tac during the funeral service for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, causing observers to pounce on the now-viral moment and analyze his motor skills, among other things.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 28, during the multi-hour memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.
While seated in the front row, Trump pulled out a pack of Tic Tacs and shared them with Vice President J.D. Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
He then tried to flip a mint into his mouth, missed on his first attempt, and successfully ate one on his second try.
The moment quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions: critics accused him of treating the solemn national service "like a movie theater snack bar,” while others dismissed it as a minor, harmless distraction during a lengthy event.
“President Trump unsuccessfully attempts to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth,” posted MeidasTouch Senior Digital Editor Acyn Torabi to a flood of reactions.
“Trump offers Vance a Tic Tac. Then decides to demonstrate the proper technique by tossing one into his own mouth. Misses. The Tic Tac hits the floor. Vance just watches. This wasn't a funeral. This was two grown men accidentally filming a scene from Dumb and Dumber 3,” quipped one commenter.
'He Was Trying to Recreate a Bush/Michelle Moment'
“Scott Bessett dutifully swallows the moistened Tic Tac that was in his boss's sweaty, stinky hand,” noted a thoroughly grossed-out commenter.
“He was trying to recreate a Bush/Michelle moment. He probably rehearsed it all night and still failed,” commented another of the viral Altoids moment between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush during the 2018 state funeral of Sen. John McCain.
“The dying hand looks bad,” noted another of the octogenarian president’s perpetually bruised hands.
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Tic Tac Infamy
Trump has previously talked about his fondness for Tic Tacs, and commenters made sure to remind everyone of his fancy for the mints.
“Bet he was telling J.D. he needed the Tic Tac to be ready for when he just starts kissing whoever is there that he thinks is hot,” noted one commenter about the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape.
Upon spotting actress Arianne Zucker, who was waiting to escort Trump and then host Billy Bush onto the set, the conversation allegedly turned to kissing and groping.
"Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump said at the time.
'Sweet Irony'
Despite the jokes, others noted that the 80-year-old looked unwell, fueling further concern about his health and fitness for office.
Broadcast cameras and viral social media clips showed the elderly POTUS seemingly struggling to keep his eyes open as his head and face drooped repeatedly, and his eyes remained closed for extended periods throughout the memorial service.
"Oh the sweet irony of Trump falling asleep 10x more than Biden ever did. Karma is real," and "If Biden slept through a 'friend's' funeral we'd still be hearing about it 10 years from now,” said one critic.