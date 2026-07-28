HEALTH Donald Trump, 80, Caught Awkwardly Hunching at Michigan Rally as Health Rumors Swirl Source: MEGA; @@ventanaXpublica/X Donald Trump was seen awkwardly struggling to maintain his balance at a Michigan rally, prompting continued health concerns. Lesley Abravanel July 28 2026, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump sparked renewed health speculation after an awkward video surfaced of him struggling to regain his balance during a visit to Michigan. The clip was initially shared on social media by his own special assistant, Margo Martin. The incident occurred at a rally on Monday, July 27, at the General Motors Milford Proving Ground in Milford, Mich.

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🇺🇸🚗 El presidente Donald Trump firmó un Corvette durante una visita a las instalaciones de General Motors, en un momento que fue captado por asistentes y rápidamente se viralizó en redes sociales. ✍️🏎️



📹 Redes sociales#DonaldTrump #Corvette #GeneralMotors #EstadosUnidos… pic.twitter.com/Z80Vnzj0UN — Ventana Pública (@ventanaXpublica) July 27, 2026 Source: @ventanaXpublica/x Donald Trump sparked concern when he was seen hunched over.

The 80-year-old president was seen awkwardly hunched over, knees bent inward, leaning his weight on the hood of a white Corvette to sign it. As he stepped away, he visibly paused, adjusted his feet and appeared to struggle briefly to regain his balance and stand upright. The viral clip immediately reignited intense online debate regarding Trump's physical fitness. It follows a series of recent observations and disclosed medical details that have kept his health in the spotlight.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS' doctors have insisted he's in good shape.

In early 2025, the White House medical team confirmed Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a manageable vein condition causing lower leg swelling and fluid accumulation. Doctors previously attributed visible bruising on his hands to a routine daily aspirin regimen paired with frequent handshakes. Critics on social media have frequently scrutinized his stamina, gait and public posture, noting a recent shift toward seated roundtable events over prolonged standing.

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The President Looked 'Stiff'

Source: MEGA The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

“Look at that elderly shuffling moron he’s walking on wet bricks he’s gonna slip,” noted one observer. “The ‘most energetic president in modern American history’ looked a little stiff,” observed The Daily Beast. Supporters have dismissed the latest video backlash as overblown, pointing out that the physical toll of extreme heat and humidity during the outdoor manufacturing event impacted many in attendance, but doctors beg to differ. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a leading cardiologist and CNN medical analyst, has repeatedly raised serious red flags regarding the octogenarian's physical stamina and visible public struggles. “This White House just doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is almost 80 years old. There seems to be a lack of candor from the White House,” Reiner told The Washington Post.

Donald Trump Jokes About His Weight

Source: MEGA The POTUS joked he loses weight when it's hot out.