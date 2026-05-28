Donald Trump Jr. Sucks Up to Daddy Donald Despite Wedding Snub

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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's press team called out newlywed Donald Trump Jr. for defending his father's sports knowledge while the president skipped his son's wedding in the Bahamas to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson due to government business, only to announce later plans to attend an NBA Finals game. The recent clash escalated the drama surrounding the wedding snub and the president's sports expertise. He cited Memorial Day weekend government responsibilities and the war in Iran. However, critics and political rivals quickly jumped on the fact that he was eyeing a trip to the golf course and the NBA Finals instead.

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Source: MEGA 'Crazy he [the president] has time to go [to] a basketball game but not your wedding,' Kathy Hochul teased.

Trump told reporters that he was planning to attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but that never happened when his hometown team secured its spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. “I was invited – I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly,” Trump told ABC News. “Jim Dolan, as you know, owns and is in charge of Madison Square Garden, and is having a great year. What a team! I think I’ll be going to one of their games.”

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Source: MEGA 'I think I’ll be going to one of their games,' Donald Trump said while praising MSG owner Jim Dolan.

Hochul's office quickly used the wedding snub against him, replying directly to Don Jr.'s sports post with a single, pointed jab: "Crazy he [the president] has time to go [to] a basketball game but not your wedding.” Hochul attempted to mock Trump's fandom by challenging him to name the starting lineup of the "1993 Knicks championship team,” but it backfired; the Knicks did not win a championship in 1993; their last title was in 1973. Trump Jr. fired back at Hochul over her remarks, aggressively defending his father's expertise in sports.

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Source: MEGA 'Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies,' Donald Trump Jr. snubbed.

He dubiously posted on social media that anyone who knows his father knows he is a fountain of knowledge about sports. "Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business," Trump Jr. wrote. "Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies." Trump Jr. claimed the governor’s flub was a "4D chess move" to bait the president. While the president’s family asserts he possesses elite knowledge, his public commentary reveals a blend of deep historical recall and factual inaccuracies about modern rules.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. defended his dad despite the president missing the first son's wedding.