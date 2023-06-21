Donald Trump Is 'One Step Closer to Prison' Every Time He Opens His Mouth About Legal Drama, Joe Scarborough Claims

"You can’t say it’s a ‘witch hunt’ when you admit to doing it," Brzezinksi said, dragging the controversial politician's habit of claiming on social media that his legal woes are nothing more than "election interference."

Scarborough also pointed out that more than ever, people are hearing, “Donald Trump is guilty. Donald Trump’s admitted to obstruction of justice. Donald Trump is ‘toast,'" adding, "We all know [Trump] has no discipline, but every time he goes on the air, he moves himself one step closer to prison."

"He’s not only proving that he committed the actions," Scarborough told Sam Stein. "He’s on tape proving the intent of why he’s doing this. This is this case — it’s open and shut. The only thing Trump can hope for is jury nullification."