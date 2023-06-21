Donald Trump Is 'One Step Closer to Prison' Every Time He Opens His Mouth About Legal Drama, Joe Scarborough Claims
Donald Trump may be doing himself more harm than good by continuing to speak out against the various ongoing legal cases against him — especially his 37-count indictment in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
On the Wednesday, June 21, installment of Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough mocked the presidential hopeful's behavior alongside commentators Mika Brzezinski, Sam Stein and John Heilemann.
"You can’t say it’s a ‘witch hunt’ when you admit to doing it," Brzezinksi said, dragging the controversial politician's habit of claiming on social media that his legal woes are nothing more than "election interference."
Scarborough also pointed out that more than ever, people are hearing, “Donald Trump is guilty. Donald Trump’s admitted to obstruction of justice. Donald Trump is ‘toast,'" adding, "We all know [Trump] has no discipline, but every time he goes on the air, he moves himself one step closer to prison."
"He’s not only proving that he committed the actions," Scarborough told Sam Stein. "He’s on tape proving the intent of why he’s doing this. This is this case — it’s open and shut. The only thing Trump can hope for is jury nullification."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was arraigned on Tuesday, June 13, on 37 counts, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
The 77-year-old has since repeatedly denied the allegations and pleaded "not guilty" to all charges, regularly calling the investigation into the boxes of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort a "witch hunt."
However, more and more legal experts have been chiming in on the situation, with many agreeing Trump isn't doing himself any favors by talking about the case.
Former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann even speculated that it would be a "colossal blunder" for Trump to continue "down this road" of making inflammatory comments about the investigation — specifically when it comes to why he allegedly held onto the boxes that had the documents in them in the first place.
"He is saying that he didn't have enough time to take out personal things," Weissmann said in a recent interview. "So first, he has already said that everything is his — everything is personal. There's no triage that needs to be done, because according to his prior defense, everything is personal, because they are quote, 'mine' ... He's now saying, no, no, no, I just needed to take out my golf shirts [first]. This is the kind of thing that Jack Smith has to be salivating over."