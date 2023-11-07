Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at 'Rattled' Donald Trump During His Civil Fraud Trial: 'His Face Was 8 Shades Darker Than the Color of His Hands'
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but go after Donald Trump after he made his court appearance on Monday, November 6.
The former president is being accused of inflating his financial statements provided to banks and insurers in order to make deals and secure loans.
"You could tell he was rattled because the color of his face was about eight shades darker than the color of his hands," the comedian, 55, joked on the Monday, November 6, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "He didn't want to leave little orange fingerprints on the Bible when he was sworn in."
Kimmel then pointed out how Trump believes his Mar-a-Lago home is worth between $1 billion and $1.5 billion — but according to Forbes, they believe it is valued at $350 million.
“Even though he’s on trial for inflating the value of his assets, he can’t help but inflate the value of his assets,” the talk show host quipped.
“He was asked if he was involved in preparing a financial statement in 2021, he said he wasn’t because he was too busy in the White House keeping our country safe from China and Russia,” Kimmel continued. “And then the lawyer had to remind him he wasn’t president in 2021, and he didn’t live in the White House.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump lashed out New York Attorney General Letitia James in the courtroom.
"So, while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents attack ads by the Biden administration. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. This is how ridiculous the numbers are — much greater than on the financial side," he fumed.
Trump also made it clear that this trial shouldn't be happening in the first place.
He added, "It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements, and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this — this is for third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people and country understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it. It usually takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here. But we will go along and we will obviously do very well in every regard, and we’ll win the election and we will make America great again. That’s all I need to do. We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the thugs we deal with and the horrible people that hate our country."