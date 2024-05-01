Donald Trump Slurs His Words Again While Struggling to Say 'Infrastructure' in Latest Speech: Watch
Not again! Donald Trump had trouble saying "infrastructure" in his latest speech on Wednesday, May 1.
In a new video clip uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president said: "1.2 trillion dollars for their fake..." before slurring his words when trying to get out the word.
"Even while staring down the teleprompter he keeps doing this," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the clip.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on Trump's latest gaffe as people remain concerned about his mental fitness ahead of the 2024 election. One person pondered, "How can anyone listen to this and think wow, what a genius," while another joked, “Fake infrastrucushureparauhheet.”
A third person added, "No wonder he didn’t do anything about infrastructure in this country. He can’t say the word."
A fourth simply stated: "well literacy is required so that may be the issue," while a fifth user said: "He’s getting worse and worse…"
This is hardly the first time Trump has not been able to say his thoughts in public.
As OK! previously reported, in April, the ex-president gave a bizarre speech at Mar-a-Lago when he attempted to mock New York Attorney General Letitia James, going on to call her the wrong name.
"They put him into the state of New York and then ultimately into the D.A.'s office to run the case. This is being run by [President Joe] Biden," he began.
"They put a man into the state ... Letitia Jones. Peekaboo, I call her. Peekaboo. They put a man into that one, Letitia, they put a man into that one to run it and then he went into the D.A.'s office," he continued, referring to Letitia James as "Letitia Jones."
Needless to say, people had thoughts about the gaffe.
"Trump glitches, claims he is being prosecuted by New York Attorney General 'Letitia Jones.' It’s Letitia James, not Jones," the caption alongside the video clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, reads.
Other people couldn't help but weigh in on the viral moment. One person wrote, "Wow — Trump is either heavily medicated, high on drugs, or suffering from dementia here. What’s your guess?" while a second person said, "This is a presidential candidate? Name-calling? Grade school behavior? Whining? Really this is their best option?"
Despite Trump insisting he's all there mentally, a top psychiatrist said there's "overwhelming" evidence the businessman is suffering from dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.