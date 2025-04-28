Donald Trump Hints at Running for a Third Term in 2028: 'Maybe I'm Just Trying'

When asked by The Atlantic’s Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer if he instructed the Justice Department to look into whether he could legally run for a third term, Trump denied the hearsay.

“That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it?” Trump said while laughing. “Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter.”

He then clarified running for a third term is “not something” he is “looking to do,” noting it would be a “very hard thing to do.”

Trump’s statements come fresh on the heels of him starting to sell hats with Trump 2028 on them, which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed were “flying off the shelves” since going on sale. Trump also is selling T-shirts that say “Trump 2028 (Rewrite the Rules).”