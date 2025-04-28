Donald Trump Hints at Running for a Third Term in 2028: 'Maybe I'm Just Trying'
Donald Trump finally addressed rumors about him running for a third term.
When asked by The Atlantic’s Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer if he instructed the Justice Department to look into whether he could legally run for a third term, Trump denied the hearsay.
“That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it?” Trump said while laughing. “Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter.”
He then clarified running for a third term is “not something” he is “looking to do,” noting it would be a “very hard thing to do.”
Trump’s statements come fresh on the heels of him starting to sell hats with Trump 2028 on them, which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed were “flying off the shelves” since going on sale. Trump also is selling T-shirts that say “Trump 2028 (Rewrite the Rules).”
In January, talks of Trump running again began when he told supporters it would be “the greatest honor” to serve “twice or three times or four times.” He noted it was a joke aimed at the “fake news media.”
The Constitution’s 22nd Amendment prohibits anyone from running for a third term, and a change to the Constitution would require a two-thirds majority approval in Congress and backing from three-quarters of state governments.
As OK! reported, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon revealed he believes Trump will run for — and win — a third term in 2028.
During a recent interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, he detailed how he and others are "working on it" behind the scenes.
When Cuomo asked Bannon if he had any ambition to run for office himself, he replied, "No, and I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028, so I’ve already endorsed President Trump. A man like this comes along once every century if we’re a little lucky. We’ve got him now, he’s on fire, and I’m a huge supporter. I wanna see him again in 2028."
Cuomo then pointed out, "You know he’s term-limited. How do you think he gets another term?"
Bannon answered, "We’re working on it. I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is."
Cuomo inquired, "So you’re talking about litigating this issue because I don’t want people to listen to our interview and say, ‘Bannon’s cooking up an insurrection.’ You know what I mean? I want people to get a straight take on where your head is."
The former executive chairman of Breitbart News replied, "Chris, as you know, I’ve had greater long shots than this. We’ve had greater long shots than Trump 2028, and we’ve got a lot of stuff we’re working on there. We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple months I think we will be."
"I just want to make it clear for people so that they can’t paint you as, you know, suggesting revolution,” Cuomo clarified. “Your analogy is to ’32 and how FDR extended it?"
“We are, but I firmly believe in the revolution you’re seeing going on now, the revolution of common sense to deconstruct the administrative state,” Bannon concluded.