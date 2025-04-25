Donald Trump Was 'Treated Like a Joke' Before Becoming President, Journalist Reveals: 'He Did Not Like It'

Halperin continued, “He sat at the dinner, I think he was sitting at the Washington Post table pretty close to the stage, and here you have the sitting President of [the] United States and Seth Meyers making fun of him, and he did not like it. I don't think it’s what caused him to run in some linear way, but I definitely think it was part of his psychology of saying, ‘I’m going to prove that I’m not a joke. I’m going to prove that I’m a serious person.’ And of course, five years later, he did.”

The journalist went on to detail how he was mocked by NBC for supporting Trump, sharing, “They put on the website that clip of Brian [Williams] making fun of me for saying Trump might win, and that headline was something like, ‘Brian Williams Schools Mark Halperin.’ And I was like, ‘Guys, I work here. Don’t put on a clip mocking me.’ And then, of course, spoiler alert, Trump won.”