Donald Trump Trolled for Claiming He's 'an Expert at Law': 'I Think He Meant Losing'
Donald Trump continues to spew lies.
During his recent town hall, the former president, 77, told Laura Ingraham, "I've become an expert at law. If I didn't run, I wouldn't have any of these lawsuits. None of these."
The businessman was referring to his lawsuits, but people couldn't help but make fun of him for his delusional statement.
One person wrote, "At avoiding the law, maybe," while another said, "But it never stops him from committing crimes and corruption."
A second person wrote, "He has become an 'expert' at everything. Even how to corrupt a party," while a third added, "He means - AT BREAKING IT."
A fourth user simply stated: "I think he meant losing, not law."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been indicted four times — from attempting to overturn the 2020 election to paying Stormy Daniels top keep quiet about their alleged affair. However, he has continued to maintain he's done nothing wrong.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Trump said "you automatically have fraud" when mail-in voting systems are used.
The Fox News host replied, "There is mail-in voting in Florida and you won huge."
"If you have [mail-in voting], you're going to have fraud," Trump continued, prompting Ingraham to say, "But you won."
Trump continued to ignore Ingraham's comments, saying: "When you go into a voting place, like you go into one in a properly run state, they look at you, you give voter ID, you give all sorts of identification. I mean, it would be very hard to cheat."
Ingraham then interrupted, stating: "Right, but what are you going to do about it?"
"The way you win is by swamping them," he claimed.
People then took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their concerns about Trump, especially as the 2024 election looms.
"Trump continues to emphatically tell GOP voters to reject mail-in voting... There will be mail-in voting for the 2024 election... All Trump is accomplishing is sabotaging down-ballot Republicans, and no one in the party has the guts to call him out," one person stated, while another added, "Trump is a LIAR and everyone knows it. He'll disregard the results no matter what happens. Trump could win every state in the country and he'd STILL say that elections are rigged cuz he could've won even bigger."
A third person wrote, "I'm not saying he’s doing it on purpose, but if I wanted to sabotage Republican down-ballot performance, I wouldn’t do anything different."