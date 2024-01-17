Donald Trump Trolled for Going Overboard With Makeup During New Hampshire Rally: 'What Happened to His Face?'
Donald Trump was trolled for going a little bit too hard on the makeup during his Tuesday, January 16, New Hampshire rally.
While speaking to the crowd, people couldn't help but notice how different he looked.
"Trump’s on his 9th coat of bronzer today," the caption wrote alongside a photo of the former president, 77, looking very dark.
Of course, people couldn't help but laugh at the snapshot. "Still better than last night. Last night was, extreme. He looked like NJ tan mom last night, only darker," one person wrote, while another asked, "What happened to his face?"
A third person stated, "It’ll be a relief when we don’t have to see this face again."
In November, a campaign clip was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and people couldn't get over how Trump looked without any makeup.
In the video, Trump slammed Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who recently endorsed the ex-commander-in-chief’s presidential opponent Ron DeSantis.
"Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular to the most unpopular governor in the United States of America," Trump claimed. "Her endorsement of Ron DeSanctimonious, who is 50 points down to me in the polls, has given him exactly zero ballots."
"I wonder what position Kim was promised in order to back someone so far down in the polls," he added.
People were shocked about Trump's appearance. “This dude looks old and tired,” one user wrote, while a second person asked, “Is Trump sick? He looks awful.”
"Trump forgot to put on his makeup today," a third joked, while another added, "I think he still has on makeup, just not his orange cake."
"Looks like fighting four court cases and running for president is starting to take a toll on him," another person pointed out, while a fifth user added: “Whoa. He’s aged a lot. Hadn’t noticed till now.”
During his speech, the businessman said it “was ridiculous that we had to leave [the White House], but we had to leave, we have to follow the laws of our land.”
“They don’t investigate the people that cheated in the election. They investigate the people that understand they cheated and go after them. But they don’t investigate the people who cheated like hell. We have to have fair and free elections," he continued.