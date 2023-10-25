'The Facts Are ALL on My Side': Donald Trump Threatens to Prosecute Joe Biden and His Political Rivals If He Becomes President Again

"I will soon be leaving for Crooked Joe Biden’s 'Political Opponent Court' in Lower Manhattan," Trump posted on Truth Social to his 6.4 million followers. "I have a very partisan and angry Judge, a Corrupt Attorney General, and am not allowed a Jury Trial under the Statute they have chosen to use (for the very first time ever!)."

"The good news, that even the Fake News is seeing, is that the facts are ALL on my side! I BUILT A GREAT COMPANY, FAR BIGGER & STRONGER THAN ANYONE HAD ASSUMED!" he continued. "This is a RIGGED TRIAL, right out of a Banana Republic, but sadly, it gives the Republicans the right to do the same thing when we assume office…And remember, Crooked Joe Biden is the most CORRUPT (and Incompetent!) President in the history of the U.S., VERY FERTILE GROUND THERE, but very bad for our Country!"

"This unfair political Witch Hunt is causing companies to leave New York at a record pace. They don’t want this to happen to them!" he declared.