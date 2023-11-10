'Prosecutorial Misconduct!': Donald Trump Accuses Fraud Trial Judge of Being New York Attorney General's 'Puppet'

"We have WON ON EVERY POINT, including the fact that their so-called 'Star' witness is a complete FRAUD, who openly admitted in Court that he lied, and that the information he gave to the bloodthirsty and disgraceful Attorney General was not factual or true," he ranted on Thursday, November 9, referring to former "fixer" Michael Cohen.

"Then today, Judge Engoron admitted that his original decision on Fraud was incorrect when he said 'I’M NOT HERE TO VALUE THESE PROPERTIES. I’M HERE TO DECIDE WHETHER THESE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION WERE FRAUDULENT,'" the embattled ex-prez continued. "Well, the Fraud that he said I committed was based on the values that were set. That’s what the whole case is about!"