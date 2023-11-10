OK Magazine
'Prosecutorial Misconduct!': Donald Trump Accuses Fraud Trial Judge of Being New York Attorney General's 'Puppet'

Nov. 9 2023, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

Donald Trump lashed out at Judge Arthur F. Engoron yet again as his New York fraud trial continues.

Shortly after three of his adult children — Donald Jr., 45, and Ivanka, 42, and Eric, 39 — took the stand to testify in the high profile court case, the 77-year-old took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that his legal team has already proven his "innocence."

Donald Trump insisted his legal team has proven his innocence in his ongoing fraud trial.

"We have WON ON EVERY POINT, including the fact that their so-called 'Star' witness is a complete FRAUD, who openly admitted in Court that he lied, and that the information he gave to the bloodthirsty and disgraceful Attorney General was not factual or true," he ranted on Thursday, November 9, referring to former "fixer" Michael Cohen.

"Then today, Judge Engoron admitted that his original decision on Fraud was incorrect when he said 'I’M NOT HERE TO VALUE THESE PROPERTIES. I’M HERE TO DECIDE WHETHER THESE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION WERE FRAUDULENT,'" the embattled ex-prez continued. "Well, the Fraud that he said I committed was based on the values that were set. That’s what the whole case is about!"

Trump took to Truth Social to slam Judge Engoron.

"He and the Attorney General knowingly put down ridiculously LOW VALUES on assets, like Mar-a-Lago ($18,000,000) so that they could say my Financial Statement numbers were 'INFLATED' when, in fact, they were NOT," he insisted.

"Therefore he should immediately REVERSE HIS WRONGFUL AND TOTALLY DISCREDITED SUMMARY JUDGEMENT DECISION," he concluded.

Trump's trial is scheduled to continue on Monday, November 13.

Minutes later, the former POTUS followed up his post with a second social media update declaring that Judge Engoron was a "puppet" who did "whatever the Corrupt Attorney General told him to do."

"HE & LETITIA JAMES COMMITTED THE FRAUD, I DIDN’T," he raged. "He valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 in order to make me look guilty of Fraud, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. Now he’s trying to say that he didn’t really say that, but he put it down in writing in his Opinion. Judicial and Prosecutorial Misconduct!"

Letitia James sued Trump for $250 million in 2022.

As OK! previously reported, James sued Trump Organization, the former president and his adult sons for $250 million in 2022. Judge Engoron found them liable for fraud earlier this year and the trial is taking place in order to determine how much members of the Trump family will be ordered to pay out.

The trial is presently scheduled to continue with the defense on Monday, November 13.

