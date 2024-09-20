Donald Trump 'Wanted' to Pick J.D. Vance as His VP 'All Along,' Says Kellyanne Conway: 'He Likes His Great Academic Credentials'
J.D. Vance might be saying all the wrong things, but according to Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump doesn't regret picking him to be his VP.
“It felt like, at that point, that the Vance pick was a luxury that they were making, that he was sort of choosing an heir apparent, rather than a sort of governing partner, and someone who could be additive to the ticket,” political journalist Tim Alberta said to Conway, before asking whether she thinks Trump would have chosen someone else had he known President Joe Biden would have dropped out of the 2024 race.
“No, he wanted Senator Vance really all along,” Conway stated. “He kept going back to those last three finalists — and said that publicly — so I’m not saying anything that everybody didn’t hear. So no, I think he always wanted somebody who he thinks is willing to go into enemy territory, the lion’s den on TV, because he had seen J.D. Vance on CNN, on MSNBC, on the three major networks, unafraid to talk about America First."
Conway, 57, claimed Trump, 78, likes Vance's "life story."
"He likes his great academic credentials, like Yale Law School, but he also loves that tale of the American dream," she said.
As OK! previously reported, Conway, who used to work for Trump, has been supporting her former boss, and according to an insider, Trump's wife, Melania Trump, hopes she joins his team again.
“Not everyone in Trumpland and Melalaland are on the same page with Kellyanne Conway, but she’s relentless in her work, and she carries the load for others. So, of course Melania Trump wants her back,” ex-staffer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claimed of Kellyanne being brought back into the pair's inner circle should he win the election.
Though Kellyanne is not as involved in the campaign, she shared her thoughts on how he can win the race.
“The winning formula for President Trump is very plain to see,” she told Fox Business anchor Larry Kudlow. “It’s fewer insults, more insights and that policy contrast.”
“He’s got that hunger, swagger, underdog, underestimated of 2016 back, Larry, and you overlay that with the four-year presidential record where we did have growth — we did have wage growth, we had low unemployment and the whole nine that you and I know,” she added.