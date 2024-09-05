8 of J.D. Vance's Slip-Ups After Becoming the VP Nominee: Defending His Past Remarks to Revealing His Parenting Style

As soon as Donald Trump announced J.D. Vance as his running mate in the 2024 election, the Ohio senator began facing criticism for his past controversial comments and moments.

In July, a photo of the VP pick wearing a shirt depicting the U.S.S.R. flag made the rounds on social media sites. Critics called out Vance for donning the communist symbol, though some defended him as it was only part of the Halloween party.

Vance's 2021 "childless cat ladies" comments during his interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News also resurfaced. At the time, he used the label to describe women without biological children — including Kamala Harris — and explained the government was being spearheaded by people who were "miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

Celebrities, including Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Aniston, lambasted Vance over his comments. However, he defended himself when he spoke with Megyn Kelly on the "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.

“Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I’ve got nothing against cats," he said, adding social media should be blamed "for focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said.”

His other resurfaced controversial comments include his suggestion to give people with children more voting rights and his stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.