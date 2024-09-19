'I've Pushed Back': Kellyanne Conway Says She Is Having 'Conversations' With Donald Trump After Laura Loomer Affair Rumors Swirl
Donald Trump ally Kellyanne Conway said she’s had conversations with the former president about his affiliation with controversial conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.
During a recent interview with Tim Alberta at The Atlantic Festival in D.C., Conway said, "I prefer Lara Trump. That would be my favorite Lara to be around him. She’s doing a great job at the RNC (Republican National Committee)."
The political advisor also claimed she had multiple conversations with the ex-president about Laura and is "optimistic" about his response to her concerns.
"I've pushed back on that. And I've had a conversation or two with the president since that I won't reveal, and I liked what I heard. I will just say that, and I don't really care what she says, I don’t care what people screaming on social media say, it doesn't really matter," she said. "It matters to me if they're anti-this or anti-that, and I know that they don’t reflect the principle."
Kellyanne commented on Laura's recent attack on her daughter, Claudia Conway, when asked if she would have allowed Loomer on Donald’s plane to his ABC News debate with Harris.
"No — I don’t know her, I don’t know that I've ever been in the same room with her. People have shown me what she has said. I'm not a big fan of Twitter, I just don't live on social media, I’m not willing to live online, I live offline with all of you here. It just tastes, looks, smells, and is better," she explained. "So I didn't know this person so when I learned more about her and what she was saying, including to my 19-year-old daughter — it’s unacceptable."
- 'He Went Woke': Donald Trump Attacks Howard Stern for Turning on Him and 'Hating' His Supporters
- Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump for Calling Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'Good Guy' and Friend Years Before Rapper's Trafficking Arrest
- Donald Trump Claims He's 'Too Busy' to Read Wife Melania's New Book: 'I Hope She Said Good Things About Me'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Claudia recently mocked Laura for threatening a defamation lawsuit against Real Time comedian and host Bill Maher over a joke about her relationship with the GOP nominee.
She told Laura that more than a dozen people, including her, could sue the conspiracy theorist for defamation too.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the former president was accused of having an affair with Laura while his wife, Melania Trump, remains absent from the campaign trail.
Several images have been circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Donald, 78, getting handsy with the 31-year-old MAGA supporter.
The Republican nominee defended his relationship with Loomer during a recent campaign stop at his golf course in Los Angeles, Calif., and told reporters she is "very spirited."