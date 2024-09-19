'I've Pushed Back': Kellyanne Conway Says She Is Having 'Conversations' With Donald Trump After Laura Loomer Affair Rumors Swirl

During a recent interview with Tim Alberta at The Atlantic Festival in D.C., Conway said, "I prefer Lara Trump. That would be my favorite Lara to be around him. She’s doing a great job at the RNC (Republican National Committee)."

The political advisor also claimed she had multiple conversations with the ex-president about Laura and is "optimistic" about his response to her concerns.

"I've pushed back on that. And I've had a conversation or two with the president since that I won't reveal, and I liked what I heard. I will just say that, and I don't really care what she says, I don’t care what people screaming on social media say, it doesn't really matter," she said. "It matters to me if they're anti-this or anti-that, and I know that they don’t reflect the principle."