The accusations come from over a dozen sources who spoke to Marc Caputo of The Bulwark. The aides reportedly "volunteered without prompting" that they believed Conway was undermining the selection of Vance as Trump's VP through leaks to the press, expressing doubts about his readiness and the campaign’s vetting.

When confronted with these accusations, Conway vehemently denied the claims made to the outlet, dismissing the sources as "gossip girls" and "ankle biters."

“When it comes to concerned people questioning the vetting or selection of J.D. Vance, the calls are coming in, not going out,” she said. “I’m not calling them and saying this is bad. People are asking me. They’re not just asking me. They’re asking lots of people.”