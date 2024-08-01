'It's Her': Kellyanne Conway Accused of Leaking Information About Donald Trump's Running Mate J.D. Vance, Aides Claim
Kellyanne Conway, a close ally of Donald Trump and Fox News contributor, has been accused of leaking criticisms about Ohio Senator and GOP VP nominee J.D. Vance to the media, according to a number of Trump aides.
The accusations come from over a dozen sources who spoke to Marc Caputo of The Bulwark. The aides reportedly "volunteered without prompting" that they believed Conway was undermining the selection of Vance as Trump's VP through leaks to the press, expressing doubts about his readiness and the campaign’s vetting.
When confronted with these accusations, Conway vehemently denied the claims made to the outlet, dismissing the sources as "gossip girls" and "ankle biters."
“When it comes to concerned people questioning the vetting or selection of J.D. Vance, the calls are coming in, not going out,” she said. “I’m not calling them and saying this is bad. People are asking me. They’re not just asking me. They’re asking lots of people.”
One aide close to the former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., told the outlet that the leaks are "100 percent" coming from Conway.
“He’s pissed off about it. He knows it’s her,” the insider revealed. However, one Trump family member said they "think very highly of her.”
- Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Declares Donald Trump 'Is a Fake Republican' Who Has 'Destroyed' the 'Ideals of' the Party
- George Conway Trolls Ex Kellyanne After She Slams Kamala Harris for Not 'Working Hard'
- Claudia Conway Shades Mom Kellyanne for Supporting Donald Trump's Running Mate J.D. Vance
Vance has come under fire in recent weeks for his demeaning “childless cat ladies” comment and claiming that childless people “don’t really have a direct stake in” the country.
“There are just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really valuable when you have kids in your life,” Vance said on a conservative podcast in November 2020. “And the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives.”
“You know,” Vance added, “I worry that it makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Vance was also scrutinized for advocating for parents to receive additional votes for each child they have.
"These children are the future of this country, and yet the parents who have them actually have no advantage in our democratic process," Vance said. "They have a smaller voice in some ways — in very many cases — than the people who don't have any children at all. The children who come from these families have no real representation in our democracy. Why don't we change that?"
Many political pundits and critics have pointed out that this would go against the Constitution.