'It's Her': Kellyanne Conway Accused of Leaking Information About Donald Trump's Running Mate J.D. Vance, Aides Claim

Composite photo of Kellyanne Conway and J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway was accused of leaking negative things about J.D. Vance to the press.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Kellyanne Conway, a close ally of Donald Trump and Fox News contributor, has been accused of leaking criticisms about Ohio Senator and GOP VP nominee J.D. Vance to the media, according to a number of Trump aides.

Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway is a longtime Trump supporter and even served as one of his White House aides.

The accusations come from over a dozen sources who spoke to Marc Caputo of The Bulwark. The aides reportedly "volunteered without prompting" that they believed Conway was undermining the selection of Vance as Trump's VP through leaks to the press, expressing doubts about his readiness and the campaign’s vetting.

When confronted with these accusations, Conway vehemently denied the claims made to the outlet, dismissing the sources as "gossip girls" and "ankle biters."

“When it comes to concerned people questioning the vetting or selection of J.D. Vance, the calls are coming in, not going out,” she said. “I’m not calling them and saying this is bad. People are asking me. They’re not just asking me. They’re asking lots of people.”

Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was selected as Donald Trump's running mate.

One aide close to the former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., told the outlet that the leaks are "100 percent" coming from Conway.

“He’s pissed off about it. He knows it’s her,” the insider revealed. However, one Trump family member said they "think very highly of her.”

Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway denied leaking anything to the press.

Vance has come under fire in recent weeks for his demeaning “childless cat ladies” comment and claiming that childless people “don’t really have a direct stake in” the country.

“There are just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really valuable when you have kids in your life,” Vance said on a conservative podcast in November 2020. “And the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives.”

“You know,” Vance added, “I worry that it makes people more sociopathic and ultimately our whole country a little bit less, less mentally stable.”

Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance believes those with children should get more votes than childless adults.

Vance was also scrutinized for advocating for parents to receive additional votes for each child they have.

"These children are the future of this country, and yet the parents who have them actually have no advantage in our democratic process," Vance said. "They have a smaller voice in some ways — in very many cases — than the people who don't have any children at all. The children who come from these families have no real representation in our democracy. Why don't we change that?"

Many political pundits and critics have pointed out that this would go against the Constitution.

