Melania Trump Wants 'Relentless' Kellyanne Conway Back on Donald's Campaign Because She 'Carries' Her Workload, Claims Ex-Staffer
Is Melania Trump lazy? Ex-staffer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff seems to think so!
On Saturday, August 10, the former senior advisor to Donald Trump’s wife insisted Melania only wants Kellyanne Conway back on her husband’s campaign because she picked up her slack.
After it was reported that “Melania Trump is ‘Pushing’ Donald to Bring Back Kellyanne Conway,” the author of MELANIA AND ME: The Rise & Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady weighed in.
“Not everyone in Trumpland and Melalaland are on the same page with Kellyanne Conway, but she’s relentless in her work, and she carries the load for others. So, of course Melania Trump wants her back,” she stated.
“Melania is busy with MELANIA,” Wolkoff dissed.
As OK! previously reported, while Melania wants Kellyanne back because she makes her workload smaller, Donald reportedly needs the mother-of-four to inject new energy into his campaign.
During a recent CNN interview, journalist Tara Palmeri brought up how frustrated Donald is with his current campaign strategy.
She explained that the 78-year-old supposedly thinks Kellyanne’s expertise could help him navigate the challenges he’s encountered since Kamala Harris entered the race.
- Donald Trump's Team Laughed at After Displaying Cardboard Cutout of Melania in Florida Office: Ex-Prez Has 'One in His Bed Too'
- Donald Trump's Weird Confession: Ex-Prez Says He Thought About 'Never Going' Back to Melania Trump After Meeting Activist at Chick-fil-A
- Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying Wife Melania Either 'Likes Me or Loves Me' After Assassination Attempt: 'Her Nightmare Was Almost Over'
Tara expressed how excited Donald is to face off against Harris in person. The Republican apparently is hopeful she’ll make an "unforced error" or have a shocking "unscripted moment" that could help his campaign.
"He’s willing to do what I was told weeks ago he was not open to doing it all. He did not want to do a debate. He felt like it would be, a more difficult debate at ABC News. He was maybe willing to do it on Fox News, but he’s even suggested more dates, which shows how desperate he is to really get Kamala Harris in a position where he thinks she’ll be uncomfortable," Tara shared.
The reporter also noted Donald’s issues with his team’s focus on President Joe Biden despite Kamala being the largest threat.
She stated, "He realized he has a very different candidate, a new type of person to take on, and he doesn’t feel as comfortable with the direction, that his prior team has been going."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to Tara, Donald has been nostalgic for his 2016 win, in which Kellyanne was heavily involved.
She concluded, "I think Trump, at this point, thinks that fresh blood might help him in this moment when he’s really stagnant."