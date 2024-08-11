OK Magazine
Melania Trump Wants 'Relentless' Kellyanne Conway Back on Donald's Campaign Because She 'Carries' Her Workload, Claims Ex-Staffer

Composite photo of Melania Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claimed Kellyanne Conway did a lot of work for Melania Trump.

By:

Aug. 11 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Is Melania Trump lazy? Ex-staffer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff seems to think so!

On Saturday, August 10, the former senior advisor to Donald Trump’s wife insisted Melania only wants Kellyanne Conway back on her husband’s campaign because she picked up her slack.

Source: @SWinstonWolkoff/X

After it was reported that “Melania Trump is ‘Pushing’ Donald to Bring Back Kellyanne Conway,” the author of MELANIA AND ME: The Rise & Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady weighed in.

“Not everyone in Trumpland and Melalaland are on the same page with Kellyanne Conway, but she’s relentless in her work, and she carries the load for others. So, of course Melania Trump wants her back,” she stated.

“Melania is busy with MELANIA,” Wolkoff dissed.

As OK! previously reported, while Melania wants Kellyanne back because she makes her workload smaller, Donald reportedly needs the mother-of-four to inject new energy into his campaign.

melania trump wants kellyanne conway donald campaign carries workload
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump reportedly wants Kellyanne Conway to return to help on Donald Trump's campaign.

During a recent CNN interview, journalist Tara Palmeri brought up how frustrated Donald is with his current campaign strategy.

She explained that the 78-year-old supposedly thinks Kellyanne’s expertise could help him navigate the challenges he’s encountered since Kamala Harris entered the race.

melania trump wants kellyanne conway donald campaign carries workload
Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway was a counselor to the President of the United States during Donald Trump's presidency.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
Tara expressed how excited Donald is to face off against Harris in person. The Republican apparently is hopeful she’ll make an "unforced error" or have a shocking "unscripted moment" that could help his campaign.

"He’s willing to do what I was told weeks ago he was not open to doing it all. He did not want to do a debate. He felt like it would be, a more difficult debate at ABC News. He was maybe willing to do it on Fox News, but he’s even suggested more dates, which shows how desperate he is to really get Kamala Harris in a position where he thinks she’ll be uncomfortable," Tara shared.

melania trump wants kellyanne conway donald campaign carries workload
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff insisted Melania Trump wants Kellyanne Conway to return because 'Melania is busy with MELANIA.'

The reporter also noted Donald’s issues with his team’s focus on President Joe Biden despite Kamala being the largest threat.

She stated, "He realized he has a very different candidate, a new type of person to take on, and he doesn’t feel as comfortable with the direction, that his prior team has been going."

Source: OK!

According to Tara, Donald has been nostalgic for his 2016 win, in which Kellyanne was heavily involved.

She concluded, "I think Trump, at this point, thinks that fresh blood might help him in this moment when he’s really stagnant."

