Donald Trump Warns Nikki Haley Supporters Will Be 'Barred From the MAGA Camp' If They Continue to Donate to Her Campaign

In his post, Trump referred to Haley as "Birdbrain" and criticized her for being bad for the Republican Party and the country. He accused her of making false statements, derogatory comments and suffering a humiliating public loss.

The former president also suggested that Haley's anger should be directed at her political consultants and President Joe Biden rather than the people who would save the country.

"I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did," claimed Trump, who appointed Haley his ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. "That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States."