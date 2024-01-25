Donald Trump Warns Nikki Haley Supporters Will Be 'Barred From the MAGA Camp' If They Continue to Donate to Her Campaign
Former President Donald Trump issued a warning on Wednesday, January 24, stating that anyone who donates to his Republican rival Nikki Haley will be "barred from the MAGA camp" for life.
Trump made this statement in a Truth Social post just one day after his victory over Haley in New Hampshire.
In his post, Trump referred to Haley as "Birdbrain" and criticized her for being bad for the Republican Party and the country. He accused her of making false statements, derogatory comments and suffering a humiliating public loss.
The former president also suggested that Haley's anger should be directed at her political consultants and President Joe Biden rather than the people who would save the country.
"I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did," claimed Trump, who appointed Haley his ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. "That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States."
Now, Trump is beginning to target her donors, threatening to cut them off from the MAGA movement if they continue to financially support her campaign.
"When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate's 'Donors' would immediately come to me, and want to 'help out.' This is standard in politics, but no longer with me," he explained. "Anybody that makes a 'Contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!"
The deteriorating relationship between Trump and Haley became evident following his victory in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, January 23.
Haley called Trump a loser in response to her defeat and vowed not to drop out of the race, going as far as to question Trump's cognitive capabilities.
"The other day, Donald Trump accused me of not providing security at the Capitol on January 6th. Now, know I've long called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75," Haley told her supporters. "Trump claims he'd do better than me in one of those tests. Maybe he would. Maybe he wouldn’t. But if he thinks that, then he should have no problem standing on a debate stage with me."
In his victory speech, Trump retaliated by tearing into Haley, explaining she isn't winning over voters.
"We've won almost every single poll in the last three months against crooked Joe Biden. Almost every poll. And she doesn't win those polls," Trump said after winning New Hampshire. "This is not your typical victory speech, but let's not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night."