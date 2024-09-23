Donald Trump Does 'His Signature Wave to Nobody' Before Pennsylvania Rally as Wife Melania Remains MIA: Watch
Another day, another Donald Trump getting off a plane sighting.
On Monday, September 23, while on his way to Pennsylvania, the ex-president, 78, was seen doing his usual schtick.
"Trump with his signature wave to nobody again today in PA. Still no Melania," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In the clip, the politician stops to wave to no one as he puts his fist in the air. Additionally, Trump's wife, Melania Trump, didn't appear to be with him, as usual.
Of course, people thought the outing was hilarious.
One person wrote, "Is he shaking hands with the same imaginary audience he debated in his head? Because I don’t see anyone else there!" while another joked, "He’s waving to the concept of a crowd."
A third person added, "He must be waving to his probation officer," while a fourth person noted how it's odd that he's never with his wife, writing, "You'd think that w such a glaring fact his wife NEVER is seen w him, would be something the news media, or someone, somewhere would mention this besides you, but apparently it's no big deal. If this had been Harris' husband MIA, it'd be 24/7 gossip. Is he shaking hands with the same imaginary audience he debated in his head? Because I don’t see anyone else there!"
- Hillary Clinton Admits Melania Trump Looked 'Like the Kid on the Outside of the Birthday Party' at Rosalynn Carter's Funeral
- Donald Trump Claims He's 'Too Busy' to Read Wife Melania's New Book: 'I Hope She Said Good Things About Me'
- Stephen Colbert Blasts Melania Trump's 'Courage' in Resurrecting Her Nude Photoshoots When 'Absolutely No One Was Talking About Them'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Donald recently spoke about Melania's upcoming memoir during a rally — but admitted he hasn't even cracked open the tome.
“Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about— I don’t know, I didn’t, so busy,” Trump said Wednesday, September 18, during a campaign speech in Uniondale, N.Y. “She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It’s great. And if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, ‘Don’t buy it. Get rid of it.’”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Melania has been promoting her book in an odd way, as she defended her prior nude photos.
“Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?” she asked in the short clip. “We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression.”