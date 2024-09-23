or
Donald Trump Does 'His Signature Wave to Nobody' Before Pennsylvania Rally as Wife Melania Remains MIA: Watch

donald trump waves no one
Source: mega

Donald Trump waved to nobody as his wife, Melania, remains away from the campaign trail.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

Another day, another Donald Trump getting off a plane sighting.

On Monday, September 23, while on his way to Pennsylvania, the ex-president, 78, was seen doing his usual schtick.

"Trump with his signature wave to nobody again today in PA. Still no Melania," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the clip, the politician stops to wave to no one as he puts his fist in the air. Additionally, Trump's wife, Melania Trump, didn't appear to be with him, as usual.

donald trump waves no one
Source: mega

The pair are rarely pictured together.

donald trump waves no one
Source: mega

Melania Trump is releasing a memoir later this year.

Of course, people thought the outing was hilarious.

One person wrote, "Is he shaking hands with the same imaginary audience he debated in his head? Because I don’t see anyone else there!" while another joked, "He’s waving to the concept of a crowd."

A third person added, "He must be waving to his probation officer," while a fourth person noted how it's odd that he's never with his wife, writing, "You'd think that w such a glaring fact his wife NEVER is seen w him, would be something the news media, or someone, somewhere would mention this besides you, but apparently it's no big deal. If this had been Harris' husband MIA, it'd be 24/7 gossip. Is he shaking hands with the same imaginary audience he debated in his head? Because I don’t see anyone else there!"

Melania Trump

donald trump waves no one
Source: mega

Donald Trump admitted he hasn't read his wife's book yet.

As OK! previously reported, Donald recently spoke about Melania's upcoming memoir during a rally — but admitted he hasn't even cracked open the tome.

“Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about— I don’t know, I didn’t, so busy,” Trump said Wednesday, September 18, during a campaign speech in Uniondale, N.Y. “She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It’s great. And if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, ‘Don’t buy it. Get rid of it.’”

donald trump waves no one
Source: mega

Melania Trump has been promoting her book as of late.

Melania has been promoting her book in an odd way, as she defended her prior nude photos.

“Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?” she asked in the short clip. “We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression.”

