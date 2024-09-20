'Disgraceland': Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump for Bragging About Bringing in Bigger Crowds Than Elvis Presley at New York Rally
Jimmy Kimmel didn't miss a chance to mock Donald Trump's obsession with crowd sizes.
On the Thursday night episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night talk show host shared a clip of the embattled ex-prez suggesting he may draw in bigger audiences than Elvis Presley during his New York rally earlier this week.
"So I call up my wife, and I’d say, ‘Baby, who can draw crowds like me.' Nobody, nobody can. I’m the greatest of all time, maybe greater even than Elvis," he told his supporters. "Elvis had a guitar. I don’t have the privilege of a guitar."
Mocking the 78-year-old politician, Kimmel pretended to finish Trump's remark, quipping, "Thanks to my tiny baby hands, I am unable to play the guitar."
Referring to the rally as "disgraceland," a play on the name of the late rocker's Tennessee estate, Kimmel pointed out that while Trump was "boasting about having bigger crowds than Elvis," members of the audience began "getting bored" and leaving.
He showed a picture of the half-empty arena, noting: "This is how his big rally wrapped up in Uniondale. Elvis hadn’t left the building, but half the crowd had."
Although Trump has a long history of exaggerating the size of his crowds at campaign events, he's appeared to bring up the topic more often since Vice President Kamala Harris mocked his rallies during the Tuesday, September 10, presidential debate.
"He talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills causing cancer!" she said. "And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom."
"And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you," she continued. "You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."
As OK! previously reported, former president Barack Obama also referenced Trump's bizarre fascination while speaking at the Democratic National Convention.
"It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala," he said. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."