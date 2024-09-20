'Disgraceland': Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump for Bragging About Bringing in Bigger Crowds Than Elvis Presley at New York Rally

"So I call up my wife, and I’d say, ‘Baby, who can draw crowds like me.' Nobody, nobody can. I’m the greatest of all time, maybe greater even than Elvis," he told his supporters. "Elvis had a guitar. I don’t have the privilege of a guitar."

Mocking the 78-year-old politician, Kimmel pretended to finish Trump's remark, quipping, "Thanks to my tiny baby hands, I am unable to play the guitar."