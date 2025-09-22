or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Rips Apart Jimmy Kimmel at Charlie Kirk's Funeral: 'I Hate My Opponents'

trump slams jimmy kimmel at charlie kirk funeral
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump mocked Jimmy Kimmel at Charlie Kirk’s funeral, celebrating his show’s cancelation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump didn’t hold back at Charlie Kirk’s funeral, using the moment to take fresh aim at Jimmy Kimmel.

On Sunday, September 21, the president spoke at the right-wing activist’s memorial service and blasted the late-night host along with what he called the “nasty” political violence coming from “radical Left,” their “allies in the media” and “paid agitators.”

Article continues below advertisement

“He did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them,” he said of Kirk. “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie, I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them."

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump attacked Jimmy Kimmel at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.
Source: @CSPAN/Youtube

Donald Trump attacked Jimmy Kimmel at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

“Some of the very people who call you a hater for using the wrong pronoun were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two beautiful young children,” Trump declared. “The same commentators who this week are crying fascism over a canceled late-night TV show, where the anchor had no talent and no ratings last, were implying Charlie deserved what happened to him.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: WAAY 31 News/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

He then went on to frame Kirk’s killing as an attack on free speech.

The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aim at all of us,” Trump said.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump celebrated ABC’s decision to cancel Kimmel’s late-night show, which came after mounting backlash over comments the comedian made about Trump and Kirk’s assassination.

“Great News for America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, September 17. “The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even [Stephen] Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump praised ABC for canceling the late-night show.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised ABC for canceling the late-night show.

Article continues below advertisement

The decision to pull the plug followed Kimmel’s September 15 monologue, where he mocked Trump and his supporters while addressing Kirk’s killing.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel told viewers.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

He also mocked Trump’s bizarre reaction during a viral interview about the tragedy.

“I think very good,” Trump had said before suddenly shifting to talk about ballroom construction at the White House.

Kimmel then cracked, “He’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters during a monologue.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters during a monologue.

Article continues below advertisement

The backlash to Kimmel’s remarks grew quickly, as Nexstar announced its stations would stop airing the late-night staple.

“Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show,” the company said in a statement. “Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nexstar yanked the show from ABC affiliates after backlash, sparking protests over 'free speech.'
Source: MEGA

Nexstar yanked the show from ABC affiliates after backlash, sparking protests over 'free speech.'

Article continues below advertisement

By Wednesday, September 17, the show was officially off the air.

Article continues below advertisement

Behind the scenes, sources said Kimmel was furious about being silenced.

“This is clearly the government overreaching. There’s no such thing as free speech in America, if the government can lean on companies to stop any content they don’t like," an insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added that Kimmel may be done with ABC altogether, claiming he’s “actively looking” for a way out of his contract — even if the network tries to bring him back.

Meanwhile, protesters rallied outside ABC and Nexstar affiliates in San Francisco on September 18, calling the suspension a blatant government attack on free expression.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.