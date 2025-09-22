Donald Trump Rips Apart Jimmy Kimmel at Charlie Kirk's Funeral: 'I Hate My Opponents'

Article continues below advertisement

“He did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them,” he said of Kirk. “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie, I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them."

Source: @CSPAN/Youtube Donald Trump attacked Jimmy Kimmel at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

“Some of the very people who call you a hater for using the wrong pronoun were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two beautiful young children,” Trump declared. “The same commentators who this week are crying fascism over a canceled late-night TV show, where the anchor had no talent and no ratings last, were implying Charlie deserved what happened to him.”

Source: WAAY 31 News/YouTube

He then went on to frame Kirk’s killing as an attack on free speech. “The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aim at all of us,” Trump said.

As OK! previously reported, Trump celebrated ABC’s decision to cancel Kimmel’s late-night show, which came after mounting backlash over comments the comedian made about Trump and Kirk’s assassination. “Great News for America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, September 17. “The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even [Stephen] Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised ABC for canceling the late-night show.

The decision to pull the plug followed Kimmel’s September 15 monologue, where he mocked Trump and his supporters while addressing Kirk’s killing. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel told viewers.

He also mocked Trump’s bizarre reaction during a viral interview about the tragedy. “I think very good,” Trump had said before suddenly shifting to talk about ballroom construction at the White House. Kimmel then cracked, “He’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters during a monologue.

The backlash to Kimmel’s remarks grew quickly, as Nexstar announced its stations would stop airing the late-night staple. “Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show,” the company said in a statement. “Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

Source: MEGA Nexstar yanked the show from ABC affiliates after backlash, sparking protests over 'free speech.'

By Wednesday, September 17, the show was officially off the air.

Behind the scenes, sources said Kimmel was furious about being silenced. “This is clearly the government overreaching. There’s no such thing as free speech in America, if the government can lean on companies to stop any content they don’t like," an insider explained.

The insider added that Kimmel may be done with ABC altogether, claiming he’s “actively looking” for a way out of his contract — even if the network tries to bring him back.