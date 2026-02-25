Donald Trump's White House Staffer Runs Massive MAGA Social Media Account That Praised President's Racist Obama Video, Report Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @johnnymaga/x The account was created in September 2021.

Wired claimed in a story published on Wednesday, February 25, that in its investigation, they discovered a phone number associated with Wade is linked to Johnny MAGA. "The connection was confirmed by a source close to the White House," the outlet stated. The Johnny MAGA account, which features a digital avatar of a Black man wearing a red MAGA hat, was created in September 2021, according to its X profile. The report noted it's original username referenced Wade's birth year, and while the account's first posts discussed NFTs, it's been focused solely on Trump and supporting the administration's agenda since at least 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The Account Consistently Boosts Donald Trump's Agenda

Source: mega Garrett Wade reportedly helps manage the White House's official rapid response account.

Since Trump, 79, took office for the second time last January, the account has consistently boosted Trump's policies, including the mass deportation of immigrants, as well as his allies. Johnny MAGA reposted a video from the White House's rapid response feed that showed protesters burning American flags following the deadly ICE shooting of Minneapolis woman Renee Good last month. "And they really expect you to believe that ICE shot an innocent civilian," the account wrote, amplifying the administration's narrative that the ICE agent shot her in self-defense.

Article continues below advertisement

They’re burning the American flag right now in Minneapolis.



And they really expect you to believe that ICE shot an innocent civilian. pic.twitter.com/VSF411x8Gm — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) January 7, 2026 Source: @johnnymaga/x Johnny MAGA supported the Trump administration's narrative that ICE shot Renee Good in self-defense.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny MAGA Called Donald Trump's Racist Obama Video a 'Masterpiece'

Source: mega; @barackobama/instagram The president shared a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes in early February.

Then, after the POTUS shared a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes earlier this month, they backed the White House's assertion that he didn't view the whole video. "The most obvious tell that Trump's Truth Social post wasn’t intentional is that he would’ve posted the entire thing if he had seen it," the account wrote, adding, "It’s a masterpiece."

Article continues below advertisement

The most obvious tell that Trump’s Truth Social post wasn’t intentional is that he would’ve posted the entire thing if he had seen it.



It’s a masterpiece. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Omm5nafaqh — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) February 6, 2026 Source: @johnnymaga/x Johnny MAGA called Donald Trump's racist video a 'masterpiece.'

What Is Known About Garrett Wade?

Source: @AllisonSchuste/x Garrett Wade is reportedly married to Allison Schuster, a White House press assistant.