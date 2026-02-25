or
Donald Trump's White House Staffer Runs Massive MAGA Social Media Account That Praised President's Racist Obama Video, Report Claims

composite photo of donald trump and the johnny maga x account
Source: mega; @johnnymaga/x

The pro-Trump account currently boasts nearly 300,000 followers.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

A White House employee appears to run a popular right-wing X account that regularly amplifies Donald Trump's unhinged Truth Social posts and attacks his enemies, according to a new report.

The staffer behind Johnny MAGA, which boasts nearly 300,000 followers, is believed to be Garrett Wade, who helps manage the White House's official rapid response account.

image of The account was created in September 2021.
Source: @johnnymaga/x

The account was created in September 2021.

Wired claimed in a story published on Wednesday, February 25, that in its investigation, they discovered a phone number associated with Wade is linked to Johnny MAGA. "The connection was confirmed by a source close to the White House," the outlet stated.

The Johnny MAGA account, which features a digital avatar of a Black man wearing a red MAGA hat, was created in September 2021, according to its X profile.

The report noted it's original username referenced Wade's birth year, and while the account's first posts discussed NFTs, it's been focused solely on Trump and supporting the administration's agenda since at least 2022.

The Account Consistently Boosts Donald Trump's Agenda

image of Garrett Wade reportedly helps manage the White House's official rapid response account.
Source: mega

Garrett Wade reportedly helps manage the White House's official rapid response account.

Since Trump, 79, took office for the second time last January, the account has consistently boosted Trump's policies, including the mass deportation of immigrants, as well as his allies.

Johnny MAGA reposted a video from the White House's rapid response feed that showed protesters burning American flags following the deadly ICE shooting of Minneapolis woman Renee Good last month.

"And they really expect you to believe that ICE shot an innocent civilian," the account wrote, amplifying the administration's narrative that the ICE agent shot her in self-defense.

Source: @johnnymaga/x

Johnny MAGA supported the Trump administration's narrative that ICE shot Renee Good in self-defense.

Donald Trump

Johnny MAGA Called Donald Trump's Racist Obama Video a 'Masterpiece'

image of The president shared a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes in early February.
Source: mega; @barackobama/instagram

The president shared a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes in early February.

Then, after the POTUS shared a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes earlier this month, they backed the White House's assertion that he didn't view the whole video.

"The most obvious tell that Trump's Truth Social post wasn’t intentional is that he would’ve posted the entire thing if he had seen it," the account wrote, adding, "It’s a masterpiece."

Source: @johnnymaga/x

Johnny MAGA called Donald Trump's racist video a 'masterpiece.'

What Is Known About Garrett Wade?

image of Garrett Wade is reportedly married to Allison Schuster, a White House press assistant.
Source: @AllisonSchuste/x

Garrett Wade is reportedly married to Allison Schuster, a White House press assistant.

Wired reported that Federal Election Commission records link Garrett to "former White House senior communications leadership," and that donations he made through WinRed listed his employer as "tech school" in March 2023.

That December, he entered his employer as Opinion Architects, a digital consultancy group. The donations also showed Garrett was residing in the Bucks County area of Pennsylvania at the time.

Per the outlet, Opinion Architects is owned by Taylor Budowich, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff for communications until September 2025.

Additionally, Garrett is married to Allison Schuster, a White House press assistant who also follows the Johnny MAGA account.

