Donald Trump Wishes 'Happy Easter' To 'All Of The Radical Left Democrats & Communists' As Melania Shares Meek Message
Donald Trump had a bizarre message on Sunday, April 9, a.k.a. Easter Sunday — less than one week after he was arrested and arraigned in court on criminal charges in connection to hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged affair quiet.
“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE,” Trump, 76, wrote on Truth Social.
“THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON’T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D., ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS [Republican in Name Only], RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!” he continued.
Meanwhile, Melania Trump, who didn't attend her husband's post-arrest speech on April 4, broke her silence, writing, "Happy Easter!"
Of course, people couldn't weigh in on the former first lady's meek remark.
One person wrote, "Seriously? Your husband just tweeted the most hateful Easter message I have ever seen. Be Best indeed," while another added, "Oh, miffy! I guess you would prefer a socialist, controlled life dictating everything you do and say and buy? Good luck! Oh, and by the way, Happy Easter!"
A third person quipped, "Happy Easter! Looking forward to your arrest!"
As OK! previously reported, Melania, 52, was seen for the first time in 10 days when she and Donald attended their Easter brunch on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.
The couple walked into the ballroom as the crowd gave them a standing ovation, and they sat next to one another and chatted throughout the meal.
Despite Donald's womanizing past coming to light, it seems like Melania would never speak badly about her man.
“I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said of Melania skipping her husband's speech on April 4 — hours after he was indicted on 34 felony counts. “Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.”