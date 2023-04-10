Donald Trump Wishes 'Happy Easter' To 'All Of The Radical Left Democrats & Communists' As Melania Shares Meek Message

Donald Trump had a bizarre message on Sunday, April 9, a.k.a. Easter Sunday — less than one week after he was arrested and arraigned in court on criminal charges in connection to hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged affair quiet.

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE,” Trump, 76, wrote on Truth Social.