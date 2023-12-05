Donald Trump Won't Be 'Able to Vote for Himself' in 2024 Due to Conviction, Chris Christie Predicts
Chris Christie is standing by his prediction that the world will see Donald Trump go to jail one day.
While speaking to Fox Business Network’s Neil Cavuto on Monday, December 4, the former governor made it clear that Trump will be punished for his actions in some way.
“Neil, you got to be for something in this country if you’re going to run for public office. Let me tell you what I am for, first and foremost. I’m a constitutionalist. I believe in the Constitution over men and women," the 61-year-old explained.
“But a Constitution says nothing about a convicted felon if it comes to that. ‘Cause he has 97-odd chances to dodge that, but one of them might stick. Then what? What does the constitutionalist say? The Constitution doesn’t say anything about someone … What do you make of that? That’s a possibility,” Cavuto replied.
Christie then offered his take on what will happen to Trump, as is currently facing 91 charges across four criminal cases.
“How about this? He’s going to go on trial the day before Super Tuesday. I believe he’s going to be convicted in that January 6th trial in Washington, D.C., predominantly because Mark Meadows, as you know, has signed an agreement — his former chief of staff, one of the founders of the Freedom Caucus — is going to testify against him! He’s going to be convicted," he stated. "Imagine this: If he’s our nominee, he won’t be able to vote for himself.”
Though Cauvto pointed out that Trump can still be president even behind bars, the politician thinks being declared guilty of a criminal defense is much different.
“And this is what I talk to other politicos — they’re not steeped in the battle like you are. But, they say, look, if he hasn’t been dinged by all of these indictments, a conviction won’t make a difference. You think it might," he explained.
“I think a conviction is different for two reasons,” he added. “One, it won’t be a liberal prosecutor talking about him anymore. It will be his former chief of staff saying he, Mark Meadows, committed crimes — because you wouldn’t need immunity if you hadn’t committed crimes — and that Donald Trump committed crimes on his watch. That’s very different for conservative voters to hear that from Mark Meadows than to hear it from Jack Smith. Secondly, it’s a jury of your peers convicting you. Not, again, the two-tiered system of justice that a lot of people are concerned about. I think it will be very different. The question’s gonna be, is there going to be somebody that’s willing to stand up to him until that moment, so that it’s not decided. And, that’s why I said recently, I’m in this through the convention.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been indicted four times in the past year.