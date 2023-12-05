Donald Trump Won't Be 'Able to Vote for Himself' in 2024 Due to Conviction, Chris Christie Predicts

“Neil, you got to be for something in this country if you’re going to run for public office. Let me tell you what I am for, first and foremost. I’m a constitutionalist. I believe in the Constitution over men and women," the 61-year-old explained.

“But a Constitution says nothing about a convicted felon if it comes to that. ‘Cause he has 97-odd chances to dodge that, but one of them might stick. Then what? What does the constitutionalist say? The Constitution doesn’t say anything about someone … What do you make of that? That’s a possibility,” Cavuto replied.